Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers are set for a 2023-24 NBA preseason matchup on Thursday (Oct. 12). The Suns (1-1) will be playing in their third of five preseason games after splitting their first two games against Detroit and Denver. Meanwhile, the Blazers (1-0) will be playing in their second of four preseason games after beating the New Zealand Breakers in their home opener.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, both teams project to have their core players available. After resting stars Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal in their previous matchup against Denver, the Suns’ injury report is currently composed of role players. These include center Drew Eubanks (ankle) and guard Jordan Goodwin (hamstring), who are both listed as day-to-day. Goodwin is considered probable to play, while Eubanks is listed as questionable. Meanwhile, guard Damion Lee (knee) and forward Ish Wainwright (calf) are both listed as out for Phoenix.

As for the Blazers, their injury report is currently empty. However, given that it is preseason, both Portland and Phoenix could make last-second changes to their respective injury reports. So, it’s best to check back in closer to game time to be sure.

Game details

Teams: Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Date & Time: Oct. 12, 2023 / 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Venue: Moda Center, Portland

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers game preview

Assuming both the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers are relatively healthy on Thursday, it should be a high-scoring affair. The Suns boast arguably the top Big 3 in the league in Booker, Durant and Beal and have a plethora of scoring options.

Meanwhile, the young, rebuilding Blazers also have a very offense-heavy roster centered around high-flying 2023 No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson.

Another interesting storyline entering Thursday is the revenge aspect with Suns and Blazers centers Jusuf Nurkic and Deandre Ayton squaring off against their former teams. The two big men were of course two of the pieces in last month’s blockbuster trade that sent superstar point guard Damian Lillard to Milwaukee. So, they may have some extra motivation to play well.

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers odds & prediction

Spread: Suns (-4.5), Trail Blazers (+4.5)

Over/Under: 219.5

Moneyline: Suns (-193), Trail Blazers (+156)

Considering that it is preseason, the Phoenix Suns aren’t expected to go all out against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Likewise, they will probably rest their stars for the second half, if they ultimately do play. Nonetheless, Phoenix still has a much more talented and deeper roster than Portland. So, the Suns are still favored to emerge victorious.

