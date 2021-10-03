Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - October 4th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

2021 NBA finalists Phoenix Suns will kick off their preseason campaign against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Monday.

The Phoenix Suns have held on to all of their key stars from last season. But they will most likely be without Chris Paul and Devin Booker for this game. The latter misses out due to the league's safety and health protocols.

The Sacramento Kings, meanwhile, have both their starting guards, De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, available. However, Buddy Hield, who has been linked with a move in the past few weeks,, might not feature.

James Ham @James_HamNBCS The Kings are taking Saturday off. They'll be back at it on Sunday for practice in preparation for Monday's preseason opener against the Phoenix Suns. The Kings are taking Saturday off. They'll be back at it on Sunday for practice in preparation for Monday's preseason opener against the Phoenix Suns.

Match Details

Fixture – Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Monday, October 4th, 9 PM ET (Tuesday, October 5th, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue – Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have not officially confirmed that Devin Booker will miss the start of the season. But Booker said the following on Twitch recently:

“Honestly, I’m feeling straight man. The only thing I’m dealing with is no taste, no smell, which is the worst part of it. I am going to be back in no time.”

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker with his Olympic gold medal.

While he could make a speedy return, Booker may not feature alongside Chris Paul, who is also injured. DeAndre Ayton, meanwhile, should start at his center position, while Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder should ensure a strong lineup. The likes of Cameron Payne and Frank Kaminsky are available as well.

Key Player - DeAndre Ayton

The big man had a highly successful season last time around, averaging a double-double in points and rebounds for the Phoenix Suns.

Ayton shot a career-high 62.9% last season, also registering 1.2 blocks and 0.4 steals per game. He is the obvious candidate to lead the Suns against the Sacramento Kings in their first preseason game of the season.

Along with Hield, Booker and Bridges, the Suns have a strong young core. But they need to add depth at center to emerge as potential title contenders in the coming season.

Dave King @DaveKingNBA Deandre Ayton wants a bigger role in the Suns offense and he wants it now brightsideofthesun.com/2021/9/30/2270… via @BrightSideSun Deandre Ayton wants a bigger role in the Suns offense and he wants it now brightsideofthesun.com/2021/9/30/2270… via @BrightSideSun

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard – Cameron Payne | Shooting Guard – Cameron Johnson | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward – Jae Crowder | Center – DeAndre Ayton.

Sacramento Kings Preview

Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards

The Sacramento Kings have all their key stars fit, They have also added some important pieces in the offseason.

De’Aaron Fox should line up alongside Tyrese Haliburton, as Buddy Hield is expected to move away. Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley III have been training the past few days. However, Richaun Holmes is dealing with a niggling injury, which means he may not feature in this game.

Instead, the likes of Damian Jones, Neemias Queta and Alex Len might get some game time, considering the extent of injuries at the center position.

Key Player - De’Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox will be looking for a strong start to the season after being the best player in an average roster. Fox averaged 25.2 points, 7.2 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting at a career-best 52.3%.

Nevertheless, Luke Walton has a range of options at his disposal. Buddy Hield’s inclusion should result in Bagley starting at one of the forward positions. Richaun Holmes is another player whose potential absence might result in changes in the lineup.

Franklin Cartoscelli @FCartoscelli3 De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Davion Mitchell and Marvin Bagley III getting some work in on the perimeter De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Davion Mitchell and Marvin Bagley III getting some work in on the perimeter https://t.co/nWXIR6d1gY

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

Point Guard – De’Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard – Buddy Hield | Small Forward – Harrison Barnes | Power Forward – Marvin Bagley III | Center – Richaun Holmes.

Suns vs Kings Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns are expected to be without both Chris Paul and Devin Booker for this game. The Sacramento Kings, meanwhile, have comparatively fewer injuries than the Suns.

De’Aaron Fox’s inclusion should help the Kings notch up their first preseason victory. The Sacramento Kings will start as the marginal favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch the Suns vs Kings game?

The Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings game will have local coverage on NBC Sports California. The game can also be streamed with an NBA League Pass account.

