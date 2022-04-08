Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will head to the Vivint Arena for a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, April 8. Both teams have met twice this season, with the Suns coming out victorious in two of those games.

The Suns are coming off a disappointing 113-109 loss to the LA Clippers. They were down by 29 points at halftime but fought their way back to reduce the deficit to a mere four points with 10 seconds left to play. Ish Wainright scored 20 points for the Suns, while Bismack Biyombo chipped in with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Despite the best of their efforts, they were denied a chance at victory as the Clippers hung onto the end to get to their fortieth win of the season.

Meanwhile, the Jazz were able to cruise their way to a dominant 137-101 win on the night. Bojan Bogdanovic led the scorers with a 27 point performance. He looked to be in great offensive flow as he shot the ball at an efficient 63.6% from the field. Rudy Gobert scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to ease things up for the Jazz team.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Suns have only reported Dario Saric to be out of the game due to a right ACL tear. He suffered the injury during the playoffs last season and has since then been out of action.

Player Name Status Reason Dario Saric Out ACL Tear

Dario Saric with his shooting group

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Jazz have reported Udoka Azubuike and Trent Forrest to be out of this game due to injury. Azubuike is currently recovering from a right ankle injury, for which he had a surgery, while Forrest is out due to a left midfoot sprain.

Player Name Status Reason Udoka Azubuike Out Right Ankle Surgery Trent Forrest Out Left Midfoot Sprain

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads - April 8, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Phoenix Suns 63-17 +115 Over 226.5 [-110] +2.5 [-110] Utah Jazz 48-32 -140 Under 226.5 [-110] -2.5 [-110]

The Jazz are being favored in this game because they have looked really positive in their last two matchups leading into this game. They have looked brilliant on the offensive end of the floor and have also got the necessary stops in the last two games, which will give them all the confidence needed to come out on top against the fiery Suns team.

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns

The Suns have gone under the total in five of their last six games The Suns have won seven of their last ten games on the road. Devin Booker has averaged 35.3 PPG and 8.7 RPG in three games against the Utah Jazz.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz have gone over the total in four of their last five home games. Rudy Gobert has secured a double-double in four of his last five games. The Jazz have won nine of their last 10 games at home.

Rudy Gobert tonight:



20 Points

9-9 From the field

10 Rebounds

2 Blocks

Only 26 Minutes



FEED HIM!!!!! Rudy Gobert tonight:20 Points9-9 From the field 10 Rebounds 2 Blocks Only 26 MinutesFEED HIM!!!!! https://t.co/DSH48GgHBf

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Toronto Raptors v Phoenix Suns

The Suns will continue to play Chris Paul and Devin Booker on the backcourt. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will man the frontcourt, while Deandre Ayton will start at center for the Suns. Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson will play significant minutes off the bench for the team.

Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers v Utah Jazz

The Jazz will start Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell on the backcourt. Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neal will share the frontcourt, while Rudy Gobert takes his position at center. Jordan Clarkson will undoubtedly play the most minutes off the bench for the Jazz.

The Jazz have won six of their last 10 games against the Suns.

The total has gone over the total in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.

The Jazz have a 29-11 record at home, while the Suns have a league-best 31-9 record on the road

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting 5s

Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton

Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neal | Center - Rudy Gobert

