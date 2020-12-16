The 10 Players with the most NBA All-Star Game appearances

The NBA All-Star Game is always a good celebration of NBA talent. It has also been a moment to celebrate the league's history on several occasions, and the event has relevance for fans, players, and the media. With that in mind, we list the 10 players with the most appearances in the NBA All-Star Game.

NBA All-Star weekend also involves events such as the dunk contest and three-point shootout. Performing in the NBA All-Star Game represents something huge for many players, and a snub from the event can even prompt bad reactions from NBA athletes.

We consider NBA All-Star selections instead of the NBA All-Star Games played by a player during his career.

#10 Dirk Nowitzki - 14 NBA All-Star selections

2019 NBA All-Star Game.

Dirk Nowitzki played 21 years in the NBA and became one of the greatest power forwards in league history.

Flashback: Dirk Nowitzki's first @NBAAllStar appearance; Feb. 10, 2002 Philadelphia; West team portrait; Dirk scored 12 points in 24 minutes in the West's 135-120 victory over the East (MVP: Kobe Bryant); The 68th @NBAAllStar Game on @NBAonTNT now pic.twitter.com/kp56rYdmCE — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 18, 2019

He played his entire career with the Dallas Mavericks (1998–2019) and earned 14 NBA All-Star selections. Nowitzki led Dallas to the 2011 NBA championship and was named Finals MVP that season,

Nowitzki also won the NBA MVP award in the 2006-07 season.

The German forward ranks sixth in total points in NBA history with 31,560 points.

Beyond his 14 NBA All-Star selections, Nowitzki also earned All-NBA recognition 12 times.

Nowitzki played in each of the 14 NBA All-Star games of his career and was named a starter twice.

#9 Karl Malone - 14 NBA All-Star selections

Malone with the NBA All-Star MVP trophy.

Karl Malone played 19 years in the NBA and earned 14 NBA All-Star appearances.

The Mailman, Karl Malone erupts for 61 points for the @utahjazz in 1990! #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/Jw5nf0Ap0p — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 1, 2020

Malone, who played 18 seasons with the Utah Jazz and one with the LA Lakers, also won two regular season MVP awards. The Mailman ranks second in total points scored in NBA history, with 36,928.

He played in the league from 1985 to 2004 and earned 14 All-NBA selections and four All-Defensive selections.

Moreover, he was named MVP of the NBA All-Star game twice (1989 and 1993).

Even though Malone was selected to 14 NBA All-Star games, he played in 12. He missed the 1990 and 2002 editions of the All-Star Game.

Malone started eight NBA All-Star Games in his career.