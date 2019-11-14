Portland Trail Blazers Rumors: Blazers urged to move for Kevin Love, Anfernee Simons could be traded and more

Kevin Love is among the notable names that have been linked with a move to Portland

The Portland Trail Blazers have been among the NBA's most consistent teams over the past decade. The Blazers have qualified for the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, and after finishing the 2018-19 campaign with a 53-29 record, they reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

The playoff run renewed hope that they could win a title with the backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. However, the Blazers have made a 4-7 start to the new season.

Their slow start hit rock-bottom with a loss to the struggling Sacramento Kings, and the Blazers are likely to be active in the trade market as they attempt to get their season back on track. So with incomings and outgoings likely, here are all the latest Portland trade rumors you need to know.

#1 Charles Barkley urges the Blazers to sign Kevin Love

Kevin Love could be made available by the Cavs

Kevin Love has started the new season well, but at 31 he appears to be the odd man out on a Cleveland Cavaliers team that is undergoing a long-term rebuild. The Trail Blazers are among a number of teams that have been strongly linked with the former All-Star, and TNT analyst Charles Barkley believes that Portland should make a move for the Cavs star:

"First of all, he’s from Portland. That would be a great trade to make, because this team right here, they’re not going to beat the Lakers or the Clippers ... They (Portland) got not bigs who can space the floor," Barkley said.

After struggling with injuries during the 2018-19 season, Love has started the current campaign well, averaging 18.3 points and 13.9 rebounds per game. He is under contract for another four seasons, having extending his deal shortly after the departure of LeBron James last summer.

