Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers will lock horns with the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena tonight with the intent to continue their four-game winning streak.

The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off a 129-119 win over the Boston Celtics, while the Atlanta Hawks prevailed over the Chicago Bulls with a scoreline of 108-97.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Portland Trail Blazers

Power forward Zach Collins is out with an ankle injury. All other players will be available for selection.

Atlanta Hawks

Cam Reddish has been ruled out with an Achilles injury and there is no update on his return. De'Andre Hunter has been sidelined with a knee problem, while Tony Snell is questionable following an ankle issue.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are likely to field their first-choice backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Norman Powell, who was acquired on NBA trade deadline day, will start at small forward.

3&D specialist Robert Covington is set to retain his place as the team's starting power forward. Bosnian center Jusuf Nurkic, who has averaged 11 points and 8.5 rebounds, will start at center. Carmelo Anthony, Enes Kanter and Derrick Jones Jr. will come off the bench to play significant minutes for Terry Stotts' team.

Atlanta Hawks

Head coach Nate McMillan will start the game with Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic in the backcourt. Tony Snell is expected to suit up despite his questionable status, while John Collins will start at power forward. Clint Capela, who has averaged 15 points and 14 rebounds for the season, will start at center.

Kevin Huerter has been a key part of McMillan's rotation, putting up 12 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in the 2020/21 NBA campaign so far.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks predicted starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard; Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum; Small Forward - Norman Powell; Power Forward - Robert Covington; Center - Jusuf Nurkic.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young; Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic; Small Forward - Tony Snell; Power Forward - John Collins; Center - Clint Capela.

