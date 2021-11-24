Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Sacramento Kings for the second time this season. The Blazers lost their first matchup against the Kings at home and they are hoping to get them back when they face off at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday.

The Blazers are heading into the game on the second night of a back-to-back. They are fresh off from beating the short-handed Denver Nuggets 119-100 last Tuesday. CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard combined for 57 points to beat the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the Kings started the tenure of interim head coach Alvin Gentry with a 102-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. They were leading for most of the game before allowing a comeback to the short-handed Sixers in the fourth quarter. Philly was playing without four of their regular starters.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups.

The Portland Trail Blazers have a clean bill of health heading into the game against the Sacramento Kings. They have no players on the injury report for the second straight game. The Blazers are starting to find their footing under new head coach Chauncey Billups.

The only problem remaining for the Blazers is they have difficulty winning on the road. Damian Lillard is slowly coming out of his early season slump and they are 9-1 at home. However, they are 1-7 on the road going into Wednesday's game.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Alvin Gentry is the interim head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

Like the Portland Trail Blazers, the Sacramento Kings have no injured players heading into their matchup on Wednesday. However, they still have four players on the injury report, but all of them are not injured.

Louis King, Neemias Queta, Jahmi'us Ramsay and Robert Woodard II are all assigned to the Kings' G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. King and Queta are signed to two-way deals, while Ramsay and Woodard II are the team's rookies from the 2021 NBA Draft.

Player Status Reason Louis King Out G League Assignment Neemias Queta Out G League Assignment Jahmi'us Ramsay Out G League Assignment Robert Woodard II Out G League Assignment

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Lineups

Tyrese Haliburton of the Sacramento Kings gets fouled by Robert Covington of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to use their regular starting lineup against the Sacramento Kings. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum form one of the best backcourt duos in the league. Norman Powell is the starting small forward, while Robert Covington is the stretch four.

Jusuf Nurkic serves as the starting center with a handful of good players off the bench. Nassir Littler has earned minutes with his play and Larry Nance Jr. has been playing better and better. Also, Anfernee Simmons is slowly becoming one of the best offensive sixth man in the league.

Sacramento Kings

Alvin Gentry made some small tweaks in the starting lineup in his first game in charge of the Sacramento Kings. Maurice Harkless was back as the starting small forward, replacing Chimezie Metu. It's expected to continue against the Portland Trail Blazers.

De'Aaron Fox is still the starting point guard and Tyrese Haliburton joins him at shooting guard. Harrison Barnes slides down to the stretch four position with Richaun Holmes at center.

Off the bench, the Kings boast Buddy Hield as their sixth man. Rookie guard Davion Mitchell will continue his development with consistent minutes, while Marvin Bagley III might earn more minutes under a new head coach.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings FINAL: Kings fall to the 76ers, 102-94.



Despite out-rebounding the Sixers and holding a 5-point lead entering the 4th, Sacramento was outscored 25-12 in the final frame for the loss. FINAL: Kings fall to the 76ers, 102-94. Despite out-rebounding the Sixers and holding a 5-point lead entering the 4th, Sacramento was outscored 25-12 in the final frame for the loss. https://t.co/s30rTb25KS

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings: Starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De’Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Small Forward - Maurice Harkless | Power Forward - Harrison Barnes | Center - Richaun Holmes

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra