Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 14, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings matchup is one of the 15 NBA games scheduled for Sunday, the final day of the 2023-24 regular season. This will be the third and final matchup between the two teams this season, with the series tied 1-1. The Trail Blazers won the previous game 130-113 on Dec. 26.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 14.

The Trail Blazers hold a 141-87 all-time advantage against the Kings. Portland won the most recent game between the two teams behind Anfernee Simons’ 29 points. De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 43 points and eight rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings game is scheduled for Sunday, April 14, at Golden 1 Center. The game begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised on NBCSCA and ROOT SPORTS PLUS. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Trail Blazers (+875) vs. Kings (-1600)

Spread: Trail Blazers (+16.5) vs. Kings (-16.5)

Total (O/U): Trail Blazers -110 (o212.5) vs. Kings -110 (u212.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings preview

The Trail Blazers (21-60) have the worst record in the West but could play spoilsport in a big way for Sacramento. The Kings (45-36) are ninth in the West but have a chance to move up to eighth depending on other results. A win for them and a loss for the LA Lakers against the New Orleans Pelicans could see Sacramento move to eighth.

However, if the Kings somehow lose this game, they could fall to 10th if the Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz. In case of a New Orleans victory, Golden State could go as high as eighth. Hence, there's a lot to play for on the final day of the regular season.

Portland most recently lost 116-107 to the Houston Rockets on Friday, while the Kings lost 108-107 to the Phoenix Suns on the same day.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Trail Blazers will be without Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Jerami Grant (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle (ankle), Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen), Robert Williams III (right knee) and Toumari Camara (left rib). Anfernee Simons (knee), Scoot Henderson (left hip), Deandre Ayton (back) and Jabari Walker (knee) are questionable but could end up playing.

Portland coach Chauncey Billups should start:

PG: Scoot Henderson SG: Rayan Rupert SF: Kris Murray PF: Jabari Walker C: Deandre Ayton

Portland’s key substitutes should be Dalano Banton, Justin Minaya and Duop Reath.

The Kings will be without Kevin Huerter (shoulder) and Malik Monk (sprained right MCL). Sacramento coach Mike Brown should start:

PG: De’Aaron Fox SG: Keon Ellis SF: Harrison Barnes PF: Keegan Murray C: Domantas Sabonis

The Kings’ key substitutes should be Davion Mitchell, Colby Jones, Trey Lyles and Alex Len.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings betting tips

Scoot Henderson has an over/under of 19.5 points. This is his last chance to impress in his rookie season. Henderson should end the game with more than 19.5 points.

De’Aaron Fox has an over/under of 25.5 points. In a game of such magnitude, expect the 2022-23 Clutch Player of the Year to drop more than 25.5 points.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings prediction

The Kings are heavily favored at home. This is almost a must-win game for the team if it wants to improve to eighth for two shots in the play-in tourney or remain ninth and have home advantage in the first game. Sacramento should cover the spread for a win. The team total should be more than 212.5 points.