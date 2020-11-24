Predicting the LA Clippers' starting 5 for the 2020-21 NBA season

The LA Clippers arguably have the highest amount of pressure going into the upcoming NBA season. The team fell in the second round of the NBA Playoffs last year after having a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets and being the favorites to win the NBA title.

In last year's off-season, the franchise made noise after signing the reigning Finals MVP at the time, Kawhi Leonard, and acquiring Paul George from the OKC Thunder. However, the LA Clippers failed to reach the Conference Finals and saw their city rivals, the LA Lakers, take home the Larry O'Brien trophy.

LA Clippers' likely starting 5 for the 2020-21 NBA season

The LA Clippers had the strongest bench in the NBA last year, with forward Montrezl Harrell winning the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award. In the current off-season, Harrell signed with the LA Lakers, weakening the LA Clippers and improving their rivals at the same time.

Here's a recap of everything the Clippers did today that links to separate stories on every deal. Did not expect the two guys in this photo to both end up on different teams when we tipped off at 3 p.m. https://t.co/YyOKVUKTzn — Sabreena Merchant (@sabreenajm) November 21, 2020

The LA Clippers managed to sign free-agent and NBA champion Serge Ibaka and could still be a strong contender for next year's NBA championship.

Let us take a look at the predicted starting five for the 2020-21 LA Clippers.

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley

Beverley is not a playmaker but can defend at a high level.

Unless they sign a solid playmaker for the point guard position, the PG for the LA Clippers will be Patrick Beverley. The 32-year-old is a defensive-minded player who cannot generate plays for his teammates, which was an issue last year.

Beverley is more a 3-and-D player than a playmaker, but the LA Clippers do not have someone in their roster who could play the PG spot at a really high level, so he remains in that place.

Beverley has been named an All-Defensive player three times in his career and shoots 38% from the three-point range.

Shooting Guard - Paul George

George shot 39% from the field in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Paul George's struggle in the 2020 NBA Playoffs was one of the main reasons for the LA Clippers' humiliating loss against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the Western Conference postseason.

Still, he remains with the team and must deliver a big year for the LA Clippers to maintain his status inside the locker room and around the league.

George is a six-time All-Star who has been named in five All-NBA teams and four All-Defensive teams. PG13 will have many eyes looking at him next season, and his performance must be great for the LA Clippers if they are going to have a shot at the NBA title in 2021.

Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard

Leonard must lead the LA Clippers to a deep postseason run.

Kawhi Leonard was great for the LA Clippers in the 2020 NBA Playoffs until the Denver Nuggets shut him down in the seventh game of the Western Conference semis.

Leonard averaged 27.1 points per game (career-high), seven rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game (career-high) in his first year with the LA Clippers. He put up 28 points in the NBA Playoffs, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

However, his 6-22 night and not scoring in the fourth quarter of the seventh game against the Nuggets were disastrous for the LA Clippers.

Leonard will have lots of pressure for the 2020-21 NBA season and must deliver for his franchise.

Power Forward - Marcus Morris

Morris remains with the LA Clippers after signing a good contract.

The LA Clippers signed Marcus Morris to a four-year, $64 million contract to keep him on their roster.

Morris had a career year in the ball's offensive side last season, averaging 16.7 points per game (career-high) and shooting 40% from the three-point line (career-high).

However, his defense must improve as his Defensive Rating (113) for the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers was the worst of his career.

Center - Serge Ibaka

Ibaka agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the LA Clippers.

It might be a close contest between Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac for the center's starting spot for the LA Clippers.

However, it is a contest only because Ibaka might strengthen the LA Clipper's bench as he did for the Toronto Raptors, and Zubac is used to the starting role.

Free agent Serge Ibaka has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 22, 2020

Still, Ibaka might be a great addition to the LA Clippers' starting lineup on both sides of the floor. He is a solid mid-range scorer (56% on two-point field goals last year) and an efficient three-point shooter (39% last year).

In addition, Ibaka is an elite rim protector who averaged 2.1 blocks per game in his career and has been named three times to the NBA's All-Defensive teams. He led the league twice in blocks and is an experienced player in the NBA Playoffs, having played 144 postseason games and having won a championship with Toronto in 2019.

Ibaka might be perfect to start at the center position and guard the opposing team's best big man while also being quick enough to switch to the perimeter on occasions.

The LA Clippers' bench might also not need strengthening as Lou Williams might remain with the team next year. Moreover, the addition of sharp-shooter Luke Kennard could be essential for them.

