Predicting the West starters for the NBA All-Star Game 2020 based on latest fan vote returns

Raunak Jaiswal

Jan 19, 2020

LeBron James looks set to become an All-Star captain again

We are nearly at the halfway point of the ongoing NBA season. Most teams have played over 40 games and the contest for the playoff seeds is on. With that, we're less than a month removed from the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend.

The voting for this season's All-Star Game began on Christmas Day and will come to a close tomorrow, 20th December. While we lie in excitement as we wait for the announcement of the starters, the voting returns so far have given us a clue of which players will line-up for the event from the Western Conference. Before we go ahead and make our predictions, here's a look at the third West returns which was announced 3 days ago.

The third WEST returns from #VoteNBAAllStar 2020!



Make YOUR vote count twice today by voting here ➡️ https://t.co/KkbGhfwxpd pic.twitter.com/eDFrfEIWcf — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 16, 2020

While fan votes do not have the entire say in deciding the starters, they do account for 50% weightage in selection. Given the evidence we have so far, this is the set of players we can project making the cut as starters for the 69th All-Star Game from the Western Conference:

Backcourt

Luka Doncic looks all set to make his All-Star debut

Point guard - Luka Doncic

While many fans believed that he should have made it to the festivities last year itself, in his rookie year, as one of the injury replacements, Luka Doncic is all but set to receive his first All-Star Game call-up.

The Slovenian currently leads the West guards in terms of votes and trails LeBron James by less than 150,000 votes to become the second-most voted player in the conference. He was even leading the West when the first returns were announced.

Having led the Dallas Mavericks to a respectable 6th seed in the Western Conference, the 20-year-old has had the best statistical season for a sophomore since Oscar Robertson in the early 1960s.

Shooting guard - James Harden

James Harden is the leading scorer in the league

You may not like his playing style, you may raise questions about his efficiency, but there's no second-guessing the fact that James Harden is the best volume scorer in the league.

When Russell Westbrook joined the Houston Rockets earlier this season, there were doubts regarding how the duo of Harden and Westbrook would fare given the fact that both are ball-dominant guards. While Westbrook's numbers have declined, Harden has only gone on to improve his production.

A top-two finalist in each of the last three years in the NBA MVP race, having won the award in 2017-18, Harden is currently having his best scoring year with him averaging over 37 points per game as of this writing. If the Rockets finish in the top 3 seeds in the Western Conference – they are 5th at the moment – Harden could be in for another MVP contention.

