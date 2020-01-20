Predicting the East starters for the NBA All-Star Game 2020 based on latest fan vote returns

The Eastern Conference is all set to be spearhead by the Greek Freak

While the Eastern Conference may not be as competitive as the West, the biggest surprises this season have so far come from this half of the league. Be it Miami Heat's revival, Derrick Rose's continued rejuvenation, or the emergence of Devonte' Graham, the East is brimming with intriguing storylines.

At the heart of these storylines are the star performers, who've elevated either their team or their individual self into the limelight. The tipping point for such performances, at least midway through the season, is an NBA All-Star Game selection and with the voting set to conclude tomorrow, here's how the players from the East have fared so far:

The fans have made their voices heard and given the inputs of the third voting returns, here's the list of players from the East who are likely to make it to the 2020 NBA All-Star Game as starters.

Backcourt

Kemba has had a decent start to life in Boston

Kemba Walker - Boston Celtics

Following the departures of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford this offseason, the Boston Celtics needed a locker room leader who could keep the nerves under check and rally the troops when need be. Kemba Walker has done a respectable job at that.

His 22.1 points, 4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game have led the Boston Celtics to a 27-14 record as of this writing which would have been better had the Cs not fallen into a slump of sorts in November. Nevertheless, Walker's ability in the clutch could still come in handy for Boston who are only two games behind the 2nd seed in the East.

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks

Ice Trae has limitless range on the court

Many doubted his potential when he came into the league due to his build, however, one and a half years down the lane, it's safe to assume that Trae Young is likely to dominate the league for the better part of the new decade.

Averaging nearly 28.8 points and 8.5 dimes a game, Young would significantly uplift any team that he's put on, well besides his current team in Atlanta Hawks who have the second-worst record in the league as of now. While Atlanta may not be a team worth watching, Ice Trae, with his deep threes, flashy dribbles, and shrewd trickery has certainly caught the attention of fans as he leads the East guards in total votes.

