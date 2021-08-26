Predicting the top 5 centers in NBA 2K22

The NBA 2K22 game is set to be released on September 10th, with a range of in-game information and ratings having already been released. This year, some familiar names such as the likes of Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and newly crowned NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo have all been given the in-game highest overall of 96.

NBA 2K also recently released ratings for the five best 3-point shooters, rookies and revealed some other ratings. No game-wise player-database has been released so far, making it difficult to ascertain the position-wise best players for the game. With the ratings of top centers such as Joel Embiid, Rudy Gobert and 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic already out, the following article predicts the top five centers in the NBA 2K22 game.

NBA 2K22: Top five Centers in the game

The NBA 2K series places a heavy emphasis on performances the past season. For example, players such as Cameron Payne and Miles Bridges saw a reduction in overall ratings this year despite having successful seasons. One reason might be the fact that both players did not enjoy starting roles for their teams this season, something which appears to have played a big role.

Hence, the following predictions for the NBA 2K22 game are based on performances in the 2020-21 NBA season:

#5 Clint Capela – 88

Clint Capela is bound to see an upgrade in his overall of 86 from last year considering his form the past season. The Atlanta Hawks pulled off an unlikely run until the Eastern Conference Finals last season and after Trae Young had Clint Capela to thank.

Cliunt Capela is one of the highest-rated Centers in NBA 2K22

Capela led the league in rebounds and averaged 15.2 points with two blocks and 0.7 steals per game. Capela was also the most efficient shooter on the Atlanta Hawks lineup with an overall efficiency of 59.4% and might actually end up with a an overall of at least 88. However, he is expected to be one of the top-5 centers for this year.

#4 Bam Adebayo – 88

NBA 2K21 had given a rating of 87 to Bam Adebayo with a build of an Interior Force. The fact that the Miami Heat were knocked out in the first round had little to do with Adebayo’s individual performances. As a matter of fact, he had his career-best season with respect to both points (18.7 ppg) and assists (5.4 assists per game).

Adebayo had an overall of 87 last season, and did enough to warrant an 88 for this year. Other Centers who perhaps narrowly missed out on out predictions for the top five include Nikola Vucevic and Karl Anthony-Townes. Both are expected to finish with overalls of 87 in NBA 2K22.

