Predicting the Washington Wizards' Starting 5 for the 2020-21 NBA Season

The Washington Wizards have been boosted by Russell Westbrook's addition, who replaced the injury-prone John Wall recently. Westbrook and Bradley Beal are expected to form a strong backcourt for the Washington Wizards and help them qualify for the postseason. This article will see how the Eastern Conference team could line up in the 2020/21 NBA season.

How the Washington Wizards could line up for the 2020/21 NBA season

The Washington Wizards have some excellent players on their roster and will be looking to qualify for the postseason in the upcoming campaign. There's a good amount of balance in their team, and this is the starting lineup they could go for:

#1 Russell Westbrook: Point guard

After arriving from the Houston Rockets, Westbrook will make the point guard position his own at Washington. The Washington Wizards have faced a crisis in this particular position in recent years due to John Wall's injury issues.

Wall has not played an NBA game since 2018, and Westbrook's presence in the backcourt will be like a breath of fresh air for the Washington Wizards' coaching staff and fans.

Westbrook, 32, showed flashes of his incredible ability when healthy in January and February. He averaged a combined 32.9 points on 53.3 percent shooting from the field with 7.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

Westbrook made an All-NBA team last season and will be raring to go for the Washington Wizards in the NBA 2020/21 season.

Russell Westbrook will wear4️⃣! pic.twitter.com/KVGbSfiOg6 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 4, 2020

#2 Bradley Beal: Shooting Guard

Few teams are as reliant on a single star as the Washington Wizards are on Bradley Beal. The dynamic shooting guard is set to take the court again for them in the 2020/21 NBA campaign, with many expectations riding on his back. Beal missed time for the Wizards during last season's playoffs due to an injury but will be back for the start of the new season.

Beal was in sublime form last season and missed out on the scoring title by a narrow margin, which went to Houston Rockets' James Harden. He averaged 30 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists for the Washington Wizards last season. Beal will be looking to improve his performances further and potentially compete for the upcoming campaign's MVP award.

You can say what you want about Russ, but all I know is that when Paul George played next to him, he was an all star and MVP candidate.



He’s gonna push Bradley Beal to another level! Carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 3, 2020

