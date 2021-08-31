Predicting who'll be the top 5 NBA players in 2025

The NBA superstars we have come to love and worship are getting older day by day. The best in the league are nearing the end of their careers. Players like LeBron James and Chris Paul are 36-years-old, Kevin Durant and Westbrook are 32 and Steph Curry is 33.

Who will be the top five NBA players in 2025?

By 2025 the current best players would have bid the NBA a goodbye. In their absence, the league will witness a power vacuum. When that happens, which players will compete for the title of the best? In this ranking, we look at players that, if their health and form stays consistent, will be the best players in the league in 2025.

#5 Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has developed into a spectacular scorer this past season. After only four years in the league, the Boston Celtics youngster is slowly becoming the face of the franchise. The Celts hit the jackpot when they picked Tatum as the third overall pick in the 2017 draft.

What intrigues us the most about Tatum is how his scoring has improved consistently since his rookie season. In 2017-18, he was averaging only 13.9 points, five rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

His field goals and three-point percentages were more than satisfying even in his rookie year. The problem existed in his meager shot attempts. With only 10.4 field goals and 3.0 three-point attempts, it was impossible for the young rookie to put up impactful numbers.

Compared to his rookie season, Tatum increased his field goal attempts by a massive 10.2 attempts per game. Even his three-point attempts have more than doubled in just three years; he registered 7.6 three-point attempts, of which he converted 2.9 per game.

The young Celt has a long and hopefully successful NBA career ahead of him. If he can manage to maintain the type of output he showcased in the 2020-21 NBA season and establish his team as a regular playoffs contender, he will be counted as one of the best players in the league in 2025.

#4 Devin Booker

There are very few players as offensively complete as Devin Booker in the NBA. The man can score from anywhere on the court. Deep three? No problem for Mr. Booker. Quick mid-range jumper? Not a problem. Slashing from the wings? That's as easy as it gets for the Phoenix Suns' young star.

Booker's offensive prowess has led to many in the league comparing him to Kobe Bryant. In all honesty, his fadeaways, mid-range jumpers and slashing do remind us of the late legend. However, the youngling still has a long way to go before he can also match the achievements of Bryant in the NBA.

Why do we believe Booker can make it to the list of the best NBA players in 2025? The Valley of the Suns star has justified his place on the list with the numbers he has registered and the influence he has had on his team and the league. His performance in his first playoffs was nothing short of brilliance, the kind of brilliance that all the greats are made of.

