Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in an Eastern Conference match-up tonight. Both teams faced off against each other just two days back, with Chicago trailing in only the first quarter. The Bulls defeated the Atlanta Hawks 130-118, as Chicago's ‘Big Three’ of DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic all put up strong numbers.

With their previous defeat, the Atlanta Hawks are now on a two-game losing streak as they embark on a six-game road trip. The Chicago Bulls, on the other hand, are playing in unison, sitting 2nd in the Eastern Conference standings with a four-game winning streak.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks have a long list of players who are going to miss the match-up against the Chicago Bulls. Solomon Hill is out due to a tear in his right hamstring and De’Andre Hunter is recovering from a wrist injury. Apart from those two, thirteen players have been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. The Hawks played their previous fixture with a 10-man squad that included G League fillers.

Player Name Status Reason Solomon Hill Out Right hamstring tear De'Andre Hunter Out Right wrist injury Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Health and safety protocols Sharife Cooper Out Health and safety protocols Gorgui Dieng Out Health and safety protocols Danilo Gallinari Out Health and safety protocols Jalen Johnson Out Health and safety protocols Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot Out Health and safety protocols Onyeka Okungwu Out Health and safety protocols Lou Williams Out Health and safety protocols Delon Wright Out Health and safety protocols Malik Ellison Out Health and safety protocols John Collins Out Health and safety protocols Kevin Huerter Out Health and safety protocols Wes Iwundu Out Health and safety protocols

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

On Dec 20th, 2021, Alex Caruso left the court in a match-up against the Houston Rockets and has not returned to action since. Forward Derrick Jones Jr. is listed as questionable as he recovers from a left hamstring strain and Patrick Williams is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, owing to a dislocated wrist. The Chicago Bulls have four players placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, with point guard Lonzo Ball being the most recent addition.

Player Name Status Reason Patrick Williams Out Left wrist ligament tear Alex Caruso Out Left foot sprain Derrick Jones Jr. Questionable Left hamstring strain Lonzo Ball Out Health and safety protocols Alfonzo McKinnie Out Health and safety protocols Tony Bradley Out Health and safety protocols Ersan Ilyasova Out Health and safety protocols

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

With Bogdan Bogdanovic becoming the latest Atlanta Hawks player to enter the league’s health and safety protocols, there will be some work to do for Nate McMillan. Trae Young will play point guard as he leads the team in scoring with 27.3 points per game. Skylar Mays, who has started in only two games so far, will get the call up into the starting five to replace Bogdanovic at shooting guard.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks



Watch every single 3 ⬇️



@camreddish x @UPS Another big night for Cam: 33 PTS | Career High 8/13 3PM 🔥Watch every single 3 ⬇️ Another big night for Cam: 33 PTS | Career High 8/13 3PM 🔥 Watch every single 3 ⬇️ @camreddish x @UPS https://t.co/4JrLLBZnhm

Chaundee Brown Jr. got his first start in the previous fixture, logging 4 points and 9 rebounds on a poor 14.3% shooting night. However, the undermanned roster will give him another start in this next encounter. Cam Reddish will play power-forward after having a career night from deep, scoring 8 three-pointers against the Bulls. Clint Capela will reprise his role as the starting center for the Hawks.

Forward Malcolm Hill can expect an uptick in his role off the bench. Lance Stephenson and Cat Barber, who are on 10-day contracts, are expected to see considerable minutes as well.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls lineup will boast their three best players, DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic, all of whom were pivotal in their last game. The duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine have shown a high-level of chemistry since Day 1 and will be tasked with the responsibility of leading the team in this match-up.

NBA @NBA



: 35 points, 10 assists (14/20 FGM)



: 30 points, 9 assists, 5 threes



: 24 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 blocks, 4 threes What a night for this @chicagobulls trio! @DeMar_DeRozan : 35 points, 10 assists (14/20 FGM) @ZachLaVine : 30 points, 9 assists, 5 threes @NikolaVucevic : 24 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 blocks, 4 threes What a night for this @chicagobulls trio!@DeMar_DeRozan: 35 points, 10 assists (14/20 FGM)@ZachLaVine: 30 points, 9 assists, 5 threes@NikolaVucevic: 24 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 blocks, 4 threes https://t.co/LeUiarQKXQ

Coby White will fill-in as starting point guard, in place of Lonzo Ball. White has averaged 8.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists and has started three games in a turbulent 2021-22 season. Javonte Green, despite being shuffled in and out of the starting lineup throughout the season, will be the starting power forward for the Bulls.

Youngsters Ayo Dosunmu, Matt Thomas, Troy Brown and Tyler Cook will look to provide a boost from the bench. Depending on how the game goes, Mac McClung, Marko Simonovic and Devon Dotson could be given a few minutes in the rotation.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard – Trae Young | Shooting Guard – Chaundee Brown | Small Forward – Skylar Mays | Power Forward – Cam Reddish | Center – Clint Capela

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard – Coby White | Shooting Guard – Zach Lavine | Small Forward – DeMar DeRozan | Power Forward – Javonte Green | Center – Nikola Vucevic

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Nyland