Ranking the 10 best defensive players in the 2020-21 NBA season so far

The 2020-21 NBA season started less than a month ago, and despite the postponement of several matches, it has been a fun season with some shocking results. The style of play remains, as in recent years, with teams putting up lots of three-pointers and looking for fast-paced offenses. However, the defense continues to be arguably the main pillar to achieve NBA success.

10 Best defensive players so far in 2020-21 NBA season

In this article, we list the 10 best defensive players so far in the 2020-21 NBA season. The ranks are based on the Defensive Rating, which is the number of points allowed per 100 possessions. It works well to create an equal playing field to evaluate the defensive efforts of teams and players.

#10 Clint Capela (Atlanta Hawks) - NBA Defensive Rating: 103.2

Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket against Clint Capela #15 of the Atlanta Hawks.

Clint Capela has been the anchor of the Atlanta Hawks' defense to start the 2020-21 NBA season. The Swiss center made his debut with the Hawks when the season started, although he was traded to the team last season, on February 5th, 2020.

Capela's defensive efforts have been one of the key parts of the new-look Atlanta Hawks. His Defensive Rating of 103.2 points allowed per 100 possessions is the 10th best in the NBA so far, and he is likely to remain inside the Top 10 for the entire season.

Capela is averaging 10 points and 13 rebounds per game so far. He is also averaging one block per game on the defensive end, and his availability is great for the team. Capela also does a good job of remaining on the floor due to his ability to avoid foul trouble (1.8 fouls per game). His career Defensive Rating is at 105.

Advertisement

#9 Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets) - NBA Defensive Rating: 103

Robin Lopez #15 of the Washington Wizards dribbles as Jarrett Allen #31 of the Brooklyn Nets defends.

Jarrett Allen has had some impressive outings for the Brooklyn Nets, and his length continues to help him protect the paint and keep players away from the rim.

He is averaging a Double-Double for the first time in his four-year career. The 22-year-old center is also averaging 1.5 blocks per game. Moreover, his Defensive Rating of 103 is the best of his career, though it is early, and is the ninth-best in the entire NBA. In Defensive Win Shares, Allen ranks 11th in the NBA.