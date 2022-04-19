Ranking the 5 greatest debuts in postseason history | NBA Playoffs 2022

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are underway and most games have been really exciting. Several individual performances have stood out as well. Kyrie Irving exploded for 39 points in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum recorded 31 points, including the game winner.

There have also been great postseason debuts for Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors.

Edwards torched the Memphis Grizzlies with 36 points in their Game 1 win. Meanwhile, Poole had 30 points in the Warriors' victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 1.

Speaking of postseason debuts, let's take a look at the five greatest in NBA history.

#5 Wilt Chamberlain - 1960 NBA Playoffs

Wilt Chamberlain made his debut in the 1960 NBA Playoffs against the Syracuse Nationals. Chamberlain was coming off one of the greatest rookie seasons ever, winning Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player Award in the same season.

In Game 1 against the Nationals, Chamberlain had 35 points and 27 rebounds in his debut. He led the Philadelphia Warriors to a 115-92 win. Chamberlain helped the Warriors reach the Eastern Division Finals, but they were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in six games.

#4 LeBron James - 2006 NBA Playoffs

LeBron James made his postseason debut in the 2006 NBA Playoffs against the Washington Wizards. James had a triple-double in Game 1 against the Wizards, putting up 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the 97-86 Cavaliers win.

James became just the third player in NBA history after Johnny McCarthy and Magic Johnson to record a triple-double in their postseason debut. James has had 28 triple-doubles in his playoff career, just two shy of tying Magic Johnson's record of 30.

#3 Trae Young - 2021 NBA Playoffs

Trae Young made his postseason debut last year against the New York Knicks. Young had a great game at Madison Square Garden, scoring 32 points while adding seven rebounds and 10 assists. It was a typical night for Young, but what made his debut special?

Well, Young hit a game-winning floater to give the Hawks a 107-105 win over the Knicks.

The young superstar proceeded to shush the entire Garden crowd. The Hawks would eventually eliminate the Knicks in five games.

#2 Luka Doncic - 2020 NBA Playoffs

Luka Doncic had the greatest scoring debut in postseason history back in the 2020 bubble. Doncic torched the LA Clippers for 42 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals. There are two reasons why Doncic is not number one: the Mavericks lost Game 1, and he had 11 turnovers.

Doncic would have a great series against the Clippers, but the Mavericks fell short in seven games.

The previous scoring record for a playoff debut was held by John Williamson, who scored 38 points for the New Jersey Nets against the Philadelphia 76ers.

#1 Derrick Rose - 2009 NBA Playoffs

Derrick Rose was the Rookie of the Year as he led the Chicago Bulls against the defending champion Boston Celtics in the 2009 playoffs. In Game 1 at TD Garden, Rose had 36 points, four rebounds and 11 assists. He shot 63.2% from the field and was a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line.

The Bulls went on to beat the Celtics in overtime in Game 1, 105-103. That first-round series between Chicago and Boston is considered one of the greatest series in postseason history. The Celtics won the series in seven games, four of which reached overtime.

