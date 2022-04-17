Ranking the 5 greatest first round upsets in NBA Playoffs history

The first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs has already started. The New Orleans Pelicans battled their way into the postseason for a date against the Phoenix Suns. The Dallas Mavericks will face the Utah Jazz, while the Denver Nuggets will play against the Golden State Warriors.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies go into war against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the East, the Brooklyn Nets will try to overcome the Boston Celtics, while the Atlanta Hawks will look to topple the top-seeded Miami Heat.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in a tough matchup against the Toronto Raptors, while the reigning NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks start their title defense against the Chicago Bulls. Will there be upsets, or will all the top four teams in both conferences advance to the second round?

On that note, here's a look at the five greatest first round upsets in NBA playoff history:

#5 No. 8 Sixers beat No. 1 Bulls - 2012 NBA Playoffs

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers

The 2011-12 NBA season was shortened to 66 games due to the lockout. The Chicago Bulls, led by reigning MVP Derrick Rose, earned the top seed in the East and faced off against the upstart Philadelphia 76ers. The Bulls were the overwhelming favorites in the series, but Rose suffered a torn ACL in Game 1.

The injury demoralized the Bulls, with Joakim Noah suffering an ankle injury later in the series. The Sixers were led by Andre Iguodala and Jrue Holiday as they advanced to the second round with a 4-2 series win. The 2012 Sixers, in the process, became the fourth eighth-seed team to beat a top seed in NBA history.

#4 No. 7 Warriors beat No. 2 Jazz - 1989 NBA Playoffs

Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond (Photo: Basketball Network)

In the 1989 NBA Playoffs, the seventh seed Golden State Warriors became the first lower-seeded team to sweep a top-seeded team. The Warriors, led by Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond, beat the Utah Jazz 3-0 under the brilliance coach Don Nelson.

The Jazz were already one of the best teams in the league at the time, with a young John Stockton and Karl Malone. Fun fact: Nelson was responsible for three first round upsets - 1989, 1991 and 2007. The Golden State Warriors were at the receiving end on all three occasions.

#3 No. 8 Grizzlies beat No. 1 Spurs - 2011 NBA

Playoffs

Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antionio Spurs

The 2011 Memphis Grizzlies qualified for the playoffs with two weeks left in the regular season. The Grizzlies sat out their starters in the final two games so that they would get the No. 8 spot against the San Antonio Spurs. It was an unusual tactic, but the Spurs were short-handed due to an injury to Manu Ginobili.

Memphis was able to use their "Grit-N-Grind" over the Spurs, eliminating Tim Duncan and company in six games. It was only the third time in NBA history an eighth seed upset the number one seed in the first round. It was also the Grizzlies' first playoff series win in franchise history

#2 No. 8 Nuggets beat No. 1 Sonics - 1994 NBA Playoffs

Dikembe Mutombo and Shawn Kemp. (Photo: Denver Stiffs)

The 1994 Seattle SuperSonics were one of the best regular season teams in NBA history. They won 63 games that season, led by the deadly duo of Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp. The Sonics were one of the favourites to win the championship since Michael Jordan retired a year before.

However, the upstart Denver Nuggets had other plans. Dikembe Mutomba and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf led the Nuggets to one of the greatest upsets in NBA history. They were down 0-2 but battled back to win two games at home and an overtime victory in Game 5.

#1 No. 8 Warriors beat No. 1 Mavericks - 2007 NBA Playoffs

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

The greatest first round upset in NBA Playoffs history belongs to the 2007 or "We Believe" Golden State Warriors. They were the first eighth seeded team in NBA history to beat a top seeded team in a seven-game series. The Warriors were composed of misfits led by Baron Davis, Stephen Jackson and Monta Ellis.

Golden State eliminated title favorites Dallas Mavericks in six games. The Mavericks won 67 games that season, with Dirk Nowitzki winning the MVP award.

They were also fresh off an appearance in the NBA Finals. However, they were no match against the Don Nelson-led team.

