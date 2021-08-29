Ranking the 5 most successful NBA teams of the last 25 years

The NBA is made of dreams, efforts, and passion. All equally mixed together in one big pot of basketball. 30 teams competing in two conferences. Year-after-year, barring a few shutdowns and pandemics, the league continues.

New talents come onboard, with new dreams and new hopes. Old veterans play-on alongside the younglings, teaching them the ways of the league, teaching them what goes into becoming a better player with each passing season. And players older-still bid the sport and its fans a goodbye, leaving space for the cycle to continue.

Who are the five most successful NBA teams in the last 25 years

One thing that unites every player, every team in this big shiny pot of basketball, is their hunger to be successful. And in the NBA, the epitome of success is winning a championship. Let's take a look at the five most successful NBA teams in the last 25 years.

#5 Chicago Bulls - 2 championships

Chicago Bulls celebrate thei 1997 championship win

The Chicago Bulls were perhaps the most notable team of the 90s. Even as the decade was getting closer to its end, the Bulls were still winning championships and dominating the league. In the 1996-97 season, exactly 25 years ago, the Michael Jordan led-Bulls were the defending champions having won the 1996 ring.

The team was without a doubt built around the widely considered greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan. The Bulls roster also included the star power of players Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr and Toni Kukoc.

This team would win the 1996-97 and 1997-98 NBA championship as well. Even without us being able to count the three-peat, the Chicago Bulls are one of the most successful NBA teams in the last 25 years.

#4 Miami Heat - 3 championships

LeBron James dunks in a Miami Heat v Sacramento Kings game

The Miami Heat have won three championships in the last 25 years. They won their first ring in 2006 against the Dallas Mavericks. Both Miami and Dallas appeared in their first NBA Finals, but the duo of Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal proved too much for the Dirk Nowitzki-led Mavs.

The City of Miami would go on to win two more championships in 2012 and 2013. This time around they had LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, an unstoppable trio that would dominate the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012 and the San Antonio Spurs in 2013.

