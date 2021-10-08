Ranking Giannis Antetokounmpo's Top 3 defensive seasons so far in the NBA based on his Defensive Rating

The NBA recently published the results of the 2021-22 GM survey and Giannis Antetokounmpo came off looking quite good in the results. Although he was not voted as the favorite to win the 2021-22 NBA MVP award, the reigning Finals MVP was elected as the best defensive player in the league, as well as the most versatile defender.

'The Greek Freak' is indeed a freakish defender, having the ability to protect the rim as good as anyone, while also being able to step outside and guard smaller, faster ball-handlers and scorers.

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats Giannis Antetokounmpo (5 blocks) and Jrue Holiday’s (4 deflections) stellar defense was on full display in the Bucks’ Finals-clinching victory! #NBABreakdown Giannis Antetokounmpo (5 blocks) and Jrue Holiday’s (4 deflections) stellar defense was on full display in the Bucks’ Finals-clinching victory! #NBABreakdown https://t.co/R0KYNVWWhE

Giannis Antetokounmpo does have an NBA Defensive Player of the Year award under his belt, being just one of five players to have won the NBA MVP and DPOY awards in their careers.

3 Best defensive seasons in Giannis Antetokounmpo's NBA career based on Defensive Rating

He also finished second in the DPOY vote in the 2018-19 season, and could definitely take the award home multiple times going forward, as he is only 26 years of age.

Having led the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA title in the 2021 NBA Finals with virtuoso performances on both ends of the floor, there is certainly an argument to call Antetokounmpo the best and most dominant player in today's NBA.

There is no doubt that Giannis Antetokounmpo is already the best defender in the league right now. This is despite the strategic decisions that have, at times, left us all wondering why he was not always guarding the best scorer on the opposing team down the stretch of big games.

When Antetokounmpo was asked to protect the rim and produce game-saving blocks in the 2021 NBA Finals and the postseason, he was there. Also, whenever he had to guard Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Trae Young, Devin Booker or Chris Paul due to defensive switches, Giannis Antetokounmpo answered the call efficiently.

In this article, we will give you the Top 3 defensive seasons in Giannis Antetokounmpo's NBA career so far, ranked based on Defensive Rating.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo's 2014-15 NBA season

A fan displays the flag of Greece in support of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Only in his sophomore season, a 19-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo started to show his prowess. He began displaying his explosiveness on the offensive end of the floor, and his versatility on defense given his length and athleticism.

In the 2014-15 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a 101 Defensive Rating, helping the Milwaukee Bucks rank third in Defensive Rating in the entire NBA. Antetokounmpo's performances also helped the Bucks reach the NBA Playoffs, even with an offense that was ranked in 26th place.

