5 quotes by Giannis Antetokounmpo which reflect the Greek Freak's winning mentality

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a proven winner. Not only has he won two back-to-back regular season MVP awards (2019 and 2020), he also added the 2021 Finals MVP award to his kitty when he helped the Milwaukee Bucks win the 2021 NBA Finals. Giannis is also a five-time NBA All-Star, a 2020 Defensive Player of the Year winner and recipient of the 2017 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year winner. In a nutshell, Giannis Antetokounmpo is all about winning.

And Giannis Antetokounmpo’s obsession with winning reflects not just in his stats, his game on the court, his awards and trophies, but in his mentality as well. He constantly talks about not being satisfied. When he achieves something, he wants more of it. When he scales one peak, he wants to scale the next one. This winning mentality is reflected in the statements that Giannis has made ever since his Milwaukee Bucks found themselves in the 2021 NBA Finals.

So here’s a quick recap of the best remarks made by Giannis Antetokounmpo over the last few months, which tell us that the Greek Freak is all about winning.

5) “I am still hunting the All-Time greats,” says Giannis Antetokounmpo

Despite putting up one of the all-time great Finals performances in the 2021 NBA Finals, Giannis is clear that he is not the best player in the world. In fact, in a recent interview with Greek television channel COSMOTE TV, Giannis said that he chasing the all-time great players in the league.

“I like being a hunter. I am not the best player in the world. I am telling you, I am not! KD, LeBron, Kawhi, Luka, Curry, AD might be. I am not. I am still hunting the All-Time greats. LeBron is still the best player in the world,” said the Greek Freak.

4) “I don’t want anything holding me back,” claims Giannis

2021 NBA Finals Game Six - Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo

In the very same interview, Giannis also explained why he doesn’t train with other players or why he doesn’t want to build an off-court relationship with them. Very simply, it gets in the way of his competitiveness. And Giannis Antetokounmpo, as we all know now, loves competition.

“I can’t be fake. I am Giannis. But calling me MVP, calling me champ, calling me the best player in the world, is something that might hold me back. And I don’t want anything holding me back. I want to look forward and be better. That’s why I don’t train with other players. I don’t want to be buddy with them. If we do this and then drink a coffee with them, can I go in the court and use my elbow against them? Can I block or dunk on them? I can’t cause I am authentic. If I love someone, I love him also on the court. I am fully aware of that and I don’t want to put myself in this position.”

