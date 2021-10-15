Ranking LeBron James' 3 best defensive seasons of his NBA career based on Defensive Rating

LeBron James has been a versatile defender throughout his entire NBA career, despite some seasons in which he didn't look very interested in playing on that end of the court.

'The King' is arguably the greatest player in NBA history and has probably the greatest resume ever seen in the league, given his longevity and unique achievements, both collectively and individually.

However, if there is anything missing from LeBron James' resume, it is the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. To some NBA fans and some analysts, it is common to say that LeBron James deserved to win the 2012-13 NBA DPOY.

Many believe he should've won the award over Marc Gasol due to his prowess with the 2012-13 Miami Heat in what was arguably James' greatest year.

LeBron James' 3-best NBA seasons in terms of Defensive Rating

We've also agreed with that notion, although there were some other big candidates for that award in that season. In a previous article, we mentioned LeBron James' 2012-13 NBA season as one of the biggest DPOY snubs of the 21st century.

LeBron James has made it to six All-Defensive teams in his career, including five appearances in the first team. Statistically, we will give you LeBron James' three greatest seasons, based on his yearly Defensive Rating.

#3 LeBron James' 2006-07 NBA season

Larry Hughes #32 and Lebron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2007.

LeBron James' 2006-07 NBA season will always be remembered for being the year that finished with 'The King' leading a subpar team to the NBA Finals for the first time in his glorious career.

Of course, the biggest moments of LeBron James' 2006-07 season came in the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals against the experienced Detroit Pistons. He led the Cavaliers past a veteran-laden, former championship squad with his offensive prowess, but his defense was also extraordinary.

In the 2006-07 regular season, LeBron James put up a 100 Defensive Rating, the third-best of his career and the 14th-best in the NBA that year. It wasn't a great one when seeing the league leaders (Tim Duncan led the league at 94), and it was also fourth among the Cleveland players (behind Anderson Varejao, Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Drew Gooden).

#2 LeBron James' 2008-09 NBA season

LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010.

LeBron James had a brilliant season on the defensive end of the floor on his way to his first NBA MVP-winning season, apart from his prowess on the offensive side of the basketball court.

LeBron James guided the 2008-09 Cleveland Cavaliers to a 66-16 record, the greatest in franchise history, and he did it while playing brilliant all-around basketball.

Apart from averaging 28.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game, James put up a 99 Defensive Rating, the second-best of his entire career, and the third-best of the 2008-09 season, behind Dwight Howard and Kevin Garnett.

James finished second in the NBA DPOY voting behind Dwight Howard.

