Ranking Philadelphia 76ers' 3 best starting lineups for 2025-26 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers come into the 2025-26 season with many questions answered. One of such questions is how to get the best out of their ‘Big Three’ in the face of mounting injury concerns. With the latest injury blow to sophomore Jared McCain and the potential to lose star center Joel Embiid, load management would be key to improve on their poor 24-58 record of last season.

A fit Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey are all but certain to lock in a spot in the starting five. However, with load management and injury prevention in mind, let’s look at three possible starting lineups the Sixers could deploy next season.

Ranking Philadelphia 76ers’ three best starting lineups for 2025-26 NBA season

#1. PG: Tyrese Maxey | SG: Jared McCain | SF: Paul George | PF: Justin Edwards | C: Joel Embiid.

In an ideal scenario, where every Philadelphia 76ers is fit, this tops the list at their best starting five. It maximizes shot creation and spacing, as Maxey’s pick-and-roll/iso creation, McCain’s off-ball shooting and scoring, Paul George’s two-way wing game, and Embiid’s inside dominance will give them a competitive edge.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers talks to Jared McCain - Source: Getty

Young forward Justin Edwards will bring mobility and spacing at the four in coach Nick Nurse’s modern lineups. The only drawbacks are injury risk to Embiid, George and Maxey, which will reduce reliability. Additionally, McCain’s current thumb UCL tear has made this full-health version unlikely at the immediate start of the season.

#2. PG: Tyrese Maxey | SG: Quentin Grimes/VJ Edgecombe | SF: Paul George | PF: Trendon Watford/Kelly Oubre Jr. | C: Joel Embiid.

Former Duke star McCain’s unfortunate UCL tear is likely to sideline him for weeks. Veteran 3&D wing Grimes or rookie guard VJ Edgecombe will provide immediate and experienced rotation options while keeping Maxey as the primary playmaker.

VJ Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during the 2025 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot - Source: Getty

Trendon Watford or Oubre will come in a scoring role, as they bring toughness and defensive switchability next to Embiid, which will be useful as the team reshuffles. A major drawback here is a slightly less upside offensively compared to the McCain-Maxey pairing. However, it brings a much more stable roster short-term because it uses proven veterans and draft additions.

#3. PG: Kyle Lowry | SG: Eric Gordon/Quentin Grimes | SF: Paul George | PF: Justin Edwards | C: Joel Embiid.

This lineup provides manageable solutions to their injury concerns. If the Sixers need steadier clock management or to manage Maxey’s minutes, veteran guard Kyle Lowry comes in. The former champion will bring championship veteran playmaking, and combined with Eric Gordon and Quentin Grimes, they will bring spacing and an effective catch-and-shoot system.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) talks with guard Kyle Lowry (7) - Source: Imagn

While this lineup trades a bit of youth and athletic upside for game management its drawback will be lower peak scoring tempo and reliance on Embiid being able to play major minutes, a scenario the Philadelphia 76ers will be eager to prevent.

