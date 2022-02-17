Ranking Steph Curry’s 3 best performances in NBA All-Star games

Steph Curry got selected for his eighth NBA All-Star Game this season and will start for Team LeBron. He was the second-highest fan vote-getter this year and has been a starter in every appearance. He was drafted in 2009 but didn't have the best start to his career, so he wasn't an All-Star caliber player from the get-go.

The "Baby-Faced Assassin" didn't earn national recognition until 2012, and many believed he was snubbed for the 2013 All-Star Game. However, he finally got his first selection in 2014, and he has made the team every year since except 2020. Curry missed the 2020 All-Star Game because he had played just four games up to that point because of injury.

How has Steph Curry played in All-Star games over his career?

Steph Curry is a spectacle to watch by himself. His pregame shootarounds have taken a life of their own, and fans show up early to see him practice. The world's greatest shooter of all time is arguably the biggest show in sports, and his long-range shots are a sight to behold.

Having played in only seven All-Star games so far, Curry hasn't had a bunch of high-scoring games during the exhibition weekend. He does make highlight plays and wows the crowd, but he is yet to earn his first All-Star Game MVP award. Could he win his first one in Cleveland on Sunday?

Let's take a look at three of his best All-Star games so far.

#3 2017 All-Star Game, New Orleans

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game

Reigning two-time MVP Steph Curry was a starter for the Western Conference. He was the second-highest vote-getter with 1.8 million votes, only behind LeBron James, who was with Cleveland at the time.

Curry dropped 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting, including 5-for-11 (45.5%) from 3-point range. He also had four rebounds and a steal while dishing out six assists in 28 minutes.

Anthony Davis was named the All-Star Game MVP in 2017 after scoring 52 points. Curry made an incredible off-the-backboard pass to Davis for a thunderous slam that capped off his night. He had several highlight plays, including behind-the-back passes, look-away 3s and a rare two-handed dunk in the third quarter.

#2 2016 All-Star Game, Toronto

Steph Curry during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game

Steph Curry was in the midst of his historic 2016 season when he led the Golden State Warriors to an NBA record 73-9 season. There was no stopping him that year.

He was en route to becoming the only player in NBA history to average 30 points per game in a season while shooting better than 40/50/90 splits from the field. Curry was selected as a starter from the Western Conference after receiving the second-highest fan votes (1.6M) behind only Kobe Bryant (1.8 million), who was playing in his last All-Star Game.

Curry dropped 26 points on 10-for-18 (55%) shooting, including 6-for-13 (46%) from beyond the arc. He did so along with five rebounds and six assists while remarkably grabbing four steals as well. So far in his All-Star career, this game has been his most efficient.

Curry put on a show as everyone in the NBA community celebrated Bryant's final All-Star turn. He had two dunks: a two-handed dunk in the first quarter and a one-handed rim rocker in the third. The reigning MVP at the time ended the game with a half-court shot that sent the entire crowd into a frenzy.

#1 2021 All-Star Game, Atlanta

Steph Curry during the 2021 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

Steph Curry won his second career 3-Point Contest during this All-Star weekend. He was the third-highest voter getter (5.4 million) that year behind LeBron James (5.9 million) and Kevin Durant (5.5 million).

He started for Team LeBron and put on a show in the first half that set the tone for the entire game. If Giannis Antetokounmpo hadn't gone perfect from the field, many analysts said Curry would have won his first All-Star Game MVP.

He scored his All-Star career-high 28 points on 10-for-19 (52%) shooting. He also dropped an All-Star career-high eight 3-pointers on 16 attempts, one triple shy of the NBA record (nine). Curry also had four rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 22 minutes.

Like a personal All-Star game tradition, he dunked in this game as well after an alley-oop pass from Chris Paul. He casually made three near half-court shots that were quite mind-boggling, and the fans couldn't get enough of the long-range bombs. It was also the first time in any event that LeBron James and Curry were teammates, so everyone in the basketball community enjoyed that as well.

