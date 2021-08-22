Ranking the top 10 defensive players in the NBA in the 21st century

Even as scoring is arguably the most important factor to win a game, NBA championships are decided by the superior defense. Several 21st-century players like Rudy Gobert have mastered the art and are lauded for their expertise.

While there are several parameters to judge a player's defensive prowess, shot-blocking is the most common. As a result, big men are more favored during considerations for defensive player recognitions.

While many claim that the NBA has gotten soft due to numerous foul calls with minimal contact, thereby reducing player aggressiveness, few players have continued their dogged approach to defending.

P.J. Tucker is the perfect example of a high-intensity defender as he is always willing to guard the opposition defender. Although he gets called for fouls often, he eventually succeeds in frustrating his opponent and ruining their rhythm.

That said, here are the top ten 21st century defensive players in the NBA.

#10 Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala #28 of the Miami Heat defending Ben Simmons

Andre Iguodala has been a stud on defense throughout his career, with his most notable run being the NBA's 2014-15 season. He was tasked with guarding the legendary LeBron James and did a decent job limiting the superstar.

Iguodala's success defensively earned him the 2015 NBA Finals MVP. The 37-year-old will play his 18th season with the Golden State Warriors, where he won three NBA championships. Although he is not as decorated as many players on the list, he has made two All-Defensive Teams.

#9 Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz blocks Marcus Morris Sr. #8 of the Los Angeles Clippers

Rudy Gobert is an elite rim protector and has won three NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards. The Frenchman's moniker is "The Stifle Tower," which is an accurate depiction of his presence on the court.

Rudy Gobert is 2020-2021 NBA Defensive Player of the Year!



His third DPOY award in 4 years!

Gobert started his NBA defensive dominance in 2017 after leading the league in blocks. Since then, he has made consecutive NBA All-Defensive First Teams to date.

#8 LeBron James

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers

People often overlook LeBron James' effort on defense because of his more impressive stats on offense. However, James can be a menace on the defensive end whenever he chooses. His size, speed, and strength give him the advantage to guard any position.

Age has caught up with the Akron native, so he is not as athletic as he was once. Regardless, he is arguably the best chase-down blocker in the league's history. James has made six NBA All-Defensive Team selections, with the majority of his accolades as a result of his efforts on the other end of the court.

#7 Draymond Green

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green is one of the top five active NBA players with a high basketball IQ. While others are more efficient at orchestrating the offense, Green uses his on defense to read the game and make stops.

Draymond Green embraces the challenge of guarding the bigger and tougher players on defense.

The Golden State Warriors forward has come under fire on occasion due to his poor stats on offense. However, he is one of the most difficult defenders to play against in the NBA.

Green led the NBA in steals during the 2016-17 season and was awarded the NBA Defensive Player of the Year that same season. He has also been selected six times for the NBA's All-Defensive Team.

