Ranking the Top 5 NBA teams of the 21st century in terms of regular-season record

We can talk all we want about the best NBA players of all time and the ever-famous GOAT debate, but nothing will ever be more important than collective success. The ultimate goal for every NBA team and player at the start of every season is to finish the season holding the Larry O'Brien trophy aloft, and titles are really what cements a player's legacy in the history of the league.

The NBA has seen a number of unique teams that have been dominant over the past century, including George Mikan's Minneapolis Lakers (five titles in six years), Bill Russell's Boston Celtics (11 titles in 13 years), the 1971-72 LA Lakers, the 1980s LA Lakers and Boston Celtics, and Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

The 21st century began with dominance from one team, as the Shaquille O'Neal-Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers won three consecutive titles between 2000 and 2002. The San Antonio Spurs, who won their first title in 1999, followed it up by winning championships in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014.

Top 5 regular-season teams in the NBA in the 21st century in terms of winning percentage

In recent times, LeBron James' lead teams have been dominant (Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and now LA Lakers) as he picked up four titles along the way. However, the Golden State Warriors emerged as the main rivals to the "King James" era. Golden State won three titles between 2015 and 2018, with only James' Cavaliers stopping them in 2016.

The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors teams were incredible in the regular season, establishing a new all-time record. Impressive regular season records have always been the hallmark of great teams. That is exactly what we'll be looking at in this article as we give you the Top 5 NBA teams of the 21st century in terms of regular-season record.

Note: Due to a couple of seasons of the 21st century being shortened (2011-12 and 2019-20) the list will be made according to winning percentage and not necessarily number of wins.

#5 2006-07 Dallas Mavericks | .817

2006-07 NBA MVP: Dirk Nowitzki.

Dirk Nowitzki led the 2006-07 Dallas Mavericks to the best regular season in franchise history, before it all fell apart in the first round of the 2007 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors.

The 2006-07 Dallas Mavericks, coached by Avery Johnson and coming off playing in the 2006 NBA Finals, put up a 67-15 record and Nowitzki won the NBA MVP award on the back of such a huge season for his team.

Those Mavs were the first team to win 67 games in a season in the 21st century, but their potential home-court advantage throughout the entire NBA Playoffs fell in the first round, as the 'We Believe' Warriors took them down in six games.

Dallas was the first number one seed to lose to the eighth seed in a seven-game series, while also being the only team with a winning percentage greater than .800 to lose in the first round.

The San Antonio Spurs were the eventual NBA champions after beating LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

#4 2015-16 San Antonio Spurs | .817

Kevin Durant #35 of the OKC Thunder guarding Kawhi Leonard.

The 2015-16 San Antonio Spurs had a brilliant regular season that was spent mostly in the shadows of the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. Still, Gregg Popovich's team had a brilliant regular round that ended with the squad tying the all-time record at home for a single season (40-1, previously done by the 1985-86 Boston Celtics).

In Tim Duncan's final season and Tony Parker and Manu Ginóbili nearing the end of their careers, Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge carried the team. The Spurs ended with the best Defensive Rating in the league, and also the best Net Rating in the NBA.

San Antonio lost to the OKC Thunder, led by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, in the second round of the 2016 NBA Playoffs. The 2015-16 regular season was the greatest in the San Antonio Spurs' history in terms of games won and winning percentage.

