Ranking the top 5 players in New York Knicks' history

The New York Knicks are one of the most popular franchises in NBA history. However, they have not achieved much in the last few years and were regarded as one of the worst teams in the league before they made the playoffs in 2020.

Nevertheless, New York will always be a big market in the NBA. Anytime a superstar or an All-Star becomes available, the New York Knicks seem like a place they would consider, though it has not happened quite often for the team lately.

The franchise has won a couple of NBA championships, but both came in the early 1970s. Since then, the Knicks had some success in the 1990s, but often ran into Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls and failed to advance. The team made it to a couple of NBA Finals in the 1990s, but did not have success in any of those appearances.

Nevertheless, the franchise has had some extraordinary players playing for them over the years. On that note, here's a look at the five best players in the history of the New York Knicks.

#5 Earl Monroe

Earl Monroe (Photo Credit: www.earlmonroeschool.org)

Earl Monroe had great performances in the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Baltimore Bullets. He averaged 23.7 points per game and made two All-Star games before arriving at the New York Knicks in 1971 and becoming a Knicks legend.

Monroe quickly became one of the key players in the team and formed a formidable dynamic duo in the backcourt with Walt Frazier.

Monroe won the 1973 NBA championship with the New York Knicks and played nine seasons with the franchise, made it to two All-Star games and averaged 16.2 points and 3.5 assists per outing.

Monroe's number 15 jersey has been retired by the New York Knicks franchise.

#4 Dave DeBusschere

Dave DeBusschere (Photo Credit: NBA.com)

Dave DeBusschere played half of his NBA career with the New York Knicks, but he definitely made the most of his time with the franchise. He helped them win their only two NBA championships and also made it to five All-Star games in as many full seasons in New York.

DeBusschere made his NBA debut with the Detroit Pistons in 1962 before he was traded to the New York Knicks in 1968. In his first full season with the New York Knicks, the franchise won the 1970 NBA championship, the first in the organization's history.

Dave DeBusschere was a tough power forward, averaging 16 points, ten rebounds and three assists per game for the Knicks in the regular season. In the postseason, DeBusschere put up 15.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Knicks.

In the 1970 NBA Finals, the Hall-of-Famer DeBusschere had a great series, averaging 19 points and 12.6 rebounds per game en route their first championship.

