Ranking the top 5 shooters in the 2021 NBA Draft

Now, more than ever, distance shooting is at a premium in the NBA. The focus of modern basketball is all around spacing and shooting from beyond the arc. Naturally, many NBA franchises will keep an eye on the top shooters in the 2021 NBA Draft. Ever since Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors sparked a three-point revolution in the NBA, even big men and bulky forwards have been shooting with a smooth stroke.

Who are the best shooters in the 2021 NBA Draft?

In this article, we rank the top five shooters entering the 2021 NBA Draft. Consider three-point shooting percentage, shot attempts, free-throw percentage, and several other factors including eye-testing. Many of these college players have defined themselves as great shooters and are banking on that reputation to get drafted by top tier teams. Not all shooters are the same, many shoot off pin downs while some shoot off the dribble. Several players are shooting comfortably now and so inevitably many names will be left off the list. So without further ado, let's take a look at the top five shooters in the 2021 NBA Draft class.

#5 Joe Wieskamp

Joe Wieskamp of the Iowa Hawkeyes

Guard | Height: 6'6" | Weight: 212 lbs | Age: 21

Joe Wieskamp of the Iowa Hawkeyes is a knockdown shooter with effortless range. He shot 42.4% from beyond the arc in his freshman year but entered a slump in his sophomore season, shooting just 34.7%, which is, although poor for his standards, still around the league average of 35%. Nevertheless, he made massive strides in his game in his junior year as he went up to 46.2% from downtown on higher attempts per game.

Joe Wieskamp gets us started on Day 2, picking up where he left off yesterday with a catch and shoot 3. pic.twitter.com/t3tPmc4e7d — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) June 25, 2021

He doesn't need the ball in his hands and is comfortable running around the screens off-the-ball. However, Wieskamp will likely be selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Shooting is the only skill in his repertoire and 92% of his shot attempts are beyond the arc. Joe Wieskamp is often compared to Duncan Robinson in that regard.

#4 Tre Mann

Tre Mann of the Tennessee Volunteers

Guard - Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 190 lb | Age: 20

Tre Mann of the Tennessee Volunteers is a deadly three-point shooter who has deep range and can shoot off a dribble. He is projected to crack the top 20 of the 2021 NBA Draft. He started just four games out of 29 in his freshman year and was reduced to a catch-and-shoot shooter. However, Mann showed significant improvement in his sophomore season as he started every game he played and more than doubled his shot attempts. Tre Mann shot 40.2% from beyond the arc that year on nearly five attempts per game.

Tre Mann gave NBA executives a taste of his talent at his NBA Combine Pro Day. Slithery, bouncy guard with deep range on his J. pic.twitter.com/hriCBKDXFB — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 27, 2021

Defenders cannot leave him unguarded near the perimeter as he can launch three at will. He is a shrewd pick-and-roll operator who can create shots for himself and his teammates. He has been compared to Devin Harris and D'Angelo Russell in the NBA. He also improved his free-throw shooting from 65% in his freshman year to 83% in his sophomore year.

