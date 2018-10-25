Raptors Bemch Mob Needs More Scoring

Toronto Raptors are set for a sixth playoff run in 2019. They have won 166 games in the regular season over the last 5 years. They were an Eastern Conference Finalist three years ago. The Raptors are, while a good team, a flawed team.

They don’t rebound well enough defensively which sometimes negates their defensive prowess and raises their opponents shooting average making games closer than need be.

They also like to play a shootout game averaging 33 three-point attempts per game last season, but only shot 35.8% from three. With a deep roster, the Raptors biggest issue is bench scoring. Perhaps a trade of fringe players could solve the issue.

The Toronto Raptors were 4th in per game scoring last year in the Association at 111 pts/g. 71 of those points came from their starters. Fred VanVleet and C.J. Miles were Toronto’s top performers off the bench averaging 8.6 pts/g and 10pts/g. C.J. Miles a sharpshooter from distance only shot 36% from the 3pt line. Further, the rest of Toronto’s bench right now are players developing or trying to find their game. For a squad poised to be great this year, they need a veteran, proven scorer preferably a shooter. Here are a few options:

#1 Courtney Lee 6”5 215lb 33yr old Shooting Guard

Lee is a good 3pt shooter who has shot over 40% from a distance 7 times in his 10-year career. He also averages 10pts per game for his career. Lee has an 85.6% average at the free throw line as well. Currently with the New York Knicks and a salary of $12.253 million and $12.7 million next year the Raptors could swap the salaries of Delon Wright and Norman Powell (both totaling around 12.6 million). Courtney Lee currently is out of the Knicks lineup indefinitely with a neck injury.

#2 Khris Middleton 6’8 222lb 27 yr old Small Forward

At $13 million this and next year, a trade involving Wright and Powell would work financially. The Raptors may need to throw in picks. Middleton is pretty good from long range a 39% average suggests so. In a recent game, Middleton scored 30 pts and was 7/8 from 3pt range, for Milwaukee. Any deal for Middleton will depend on how Milwaukee fares. They struggled last year to make the playoffs. Should that happen again, Middleton could be available at the trade deadline.

#3 Channing Frye 7’0 255lb 35yr old PF/C

Frye is a 14-year veteran who has always been able to shoot. He averages 9pts/g for his career, 44% from the field and 38.7% from 3pt range. He signed a one-year minimum contract with Cleveland for this year so a trade involving Delon Wright or even a Lorenzo Brown at 1.5 million could work.

#4 Vincent Carter 6’6 41yr old Shooting Guard

This might be a bit of nostalgia and a treat for Raptors fans, who have forgiven their one-time superhero. However, realistically Carter can still play a bit and most importantly shoot consistently. In 20 years, in the Association, Carter has played in 1,405 games, he shoots 47.7% from the field, 37.5% from the 3pt. line averages 17.7 pts/g for his career. Carter also has 88 career playoff games under his belt.

Currently with the Atlanta Hawks earning $8 million. The Raptors could move Malachi Richardson, Lorenzo Brown and Delon Wright plus cash considerations to get within 25% of the salaries. They could also swap Norman Powell straight up for Carter or even a one for one with C.J. Miles. However, the Raptors would most likely want to keep Miles as the idea is to add another shooter.

In any of these hypothetical scenarios, the Raptors would be adding a veteran scoring touch to their second unit. A calming influence with proven production. It would make the second unit less reliant on Fred VanVleet and become more dynamic and potent.

With another shooter spacing the floor with C.J. Miles while VanVleet drives draw defensive attention makes the second unit more potent. The Raptors roster is deep, and it is good. They simply need more scoring off the bench to make a deep run in the 2019 NBA playoffs.