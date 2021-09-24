Re-living the major fallouts between the Minnesota Timberwolves and their star players

We've been here before; the Minnesota Timberwolves have left their star player disillusioned at the prospect of remaining with the franchise. No matter how well-thought-out their process seems, the Minnesota Timberwolves continually find a way to hit the reset button way before it's necessary. Now, with the current state of affairs between the team and its star player Karl-Anthony Towns, it feels as though history is doomed to repeat itself once more.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, the Minnesota Timberwolves relieved their GM Gersson Rosas of his duties, eliciting a not-so-cryptic response from their franchise cornerstone.

Just two minutes earlier, the Minnesota Timberwolves PR team had informed fans of their decision to change course in terms of front office leadership.

Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR Timberwolves/Lynx owner Glen Taylor released the following statement:



“Today, the Minnesota Timberwolves parted ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of.” Timberwolves/Lynx owner Glen Taylor released the following statement:



“Today, the Minnesota Timberwolves parted ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of.”

The team now faces an uphill battle to get Karl-Anthony Towns back on-side. Whatever happens between Towns and the Timberwolves, the writing may already be on the wall. After all, this franchise is notorious for losing their star talent as they enter their prime years.

Let's revisit some of the most significant losses in the franchise's history.

Jimmy Butler

Cleveland Cavaliers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Oh, what a nightmare this turned out to be for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Disillusioned by a perceived lack of work ethic and commitment, Jimmy Butler soon tired of Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns and requested out of the organization shortly after arriving.

In total, Butler only played 69 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves before deciding enough was enough, and even his relationship with former coach Tom Thibodeau couldn't change his mind.

"Thibs probably wasn’t prepared for Butler to want out after one season, but his own actions may have had a part in forcing Butler’s hand. It’s all part of the cycle of mismanagement that began when the Wolves decided to give Thibs total power in 2016." The Ringer's Paolo Ugetti wrote at the time of Butler's jostling with Thibodeau and the Minnesota Timberwolves front office team.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have run through multiple iterations of partners for Towns, and while Russell may have stuck, the upside to the pairing is questionable, to say the least. Instead, the team's second real star came via last year's draft in Anthony Edwards, but there's currently no telling how he feels about the current situation.

Unfortunately, as much as the Minnesota Timberwolves and their fans would love to say that Jimmy Butler is an exception to the rule, that isn't the case. Before Butler, there was another All-Star on the roster who eventually left to play on a team with championship aspirations.

Kevin Love

Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets

Before Karl-Anthony Towns, there was Kevin Love, both floor stretching big-men who had the expectations of the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise on their shoulders. Kevin Love was one of the best shooting players at his position during his time with the Timberwolves, and his outlet passing was adored by fans around the world.

However, six seasons on a losing team isn't good enough for a player of Love's caliber. It says a lot about the Minnesota Timberwolves' failure to build around Love that his first playoff appearance came after he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

No wonder Love issued the franchise with a trade demand.

"It's tough seeing all these guys that are young and older who have all played in the playoffs," Love added at the time. "When they start talking about that, I have nothing to talk about. If I don’t make the playoffs next year I don’t know what will happen." Kevin Love and the Anatomy of Forcing an NBA Trade - Bleacher Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves did receive Andrew Wiggins in the trade, but we all know how that turned out. Despite Love's obvious offensive talent, the Minnesota Timberwolves felt it best to cut their losses and rebuild around Towns and Wiggins, but further roster mismanagement has led them down a similar path to what saw Love want out in the first place.

Finally, we have the most significant loss in the Minnesota Timberwolves' recent history.

Kevin Garnett

Minnesota Timberwolves v Chicago Bulls

The Big Ticket is easily the Minnesota Timberwolves' greatest loss in recent memory. Arguably the franchise's best chance at changing their fortunes and becoming a more desirable destination had Kevin Garnett stuck around. Alas, as with those who have come after him, the franchise failed to sell its star player on their long-term vision.

Garnett was one of the most fierce competitors the NBA has ever seen, so consistent losing wasn't an option for the imposing big-man.

"If I could actually go back and change anything, I would've left Minnesota a little earlier, knowing that the management wasn't as committed as I was. Or wasn't committed at all. I probably would've went to Boston or changed the situation earlier. I would've been a little younger and that means less wear and tear on the body. Teaming up with Paul (Pierce), I should've done that earlier. Who knows — I'm probably sitting here with another ring or two. But, yeah." - Garnett said via The Athletic.

Also Read

Garnett did end up back on the Minnesota Timberwolves to end his career, but that was after he tasted victory at the highest level. However, the most concerning trend in all of these misdemeanors between the Timberwolves and their star players is that the narrative has never changed.

In almost 20 years, the franchise's struggles haven't changed - they're still losing their best talent due to a lack of competitiveness and commitment to building a winning team. If they're not careful, Karl-Anthony Towns could be the next All-Star-caliber player on his way out of Minnesota, and then the clock starts ticking on Anthony Edwards.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar