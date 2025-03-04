Reed Sheppard's girlfriend Brailey Dizney drops heartfelt 4-word reaction after Rockets rookie drops career-high in first start

Reed Sheppard's girlfriend Brailey Dizney shared a heartfelt reaction after the Houston Rockets rookie had a career night. Sheppard earned his first-ever NBA start during the Rockets' 137-128 loss to the OKC Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma on Monday.

Despite the loss, the rookie made the most of his opportunity with an impressive performance. The 6-foot-2 guard recorded a career-high 25 points on 10 of 17 shooting, including 3 of 7 from beyond the arc. He also contributed two rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 31:25 minutes.

Dizney, Sheppard's longtime girlfriend, was filled with pride as she watched his standout performance from afar. She shared a post celebrating his career night on her Instagram story, accompanied by a heartfelt four-word caption.

"Proud of you boy," Dizney wrote.

(Credit: Brailey Dizney/Instagram)

Reed Sheppard and Brailey Dizney reportedly began dating in 2021, making their relationship official with a post on social media. Since then, the couple has frequently shared posts on their respective social media accounts, openly expressing their love for each other.

Meanwhile, Sheppard was selected by the Houston Rockets as the No. 3 overall pick. Since then, the Kentucky standout has showcased his skills both in the NBA and in the G League.

Fans react to Reed Sheppard's dazzling display vs. OKC

Social media was buzzing after Reed Sheppard delivered a career-high performance against the OKC Thunder. Fans praised the Rockets rookie and rallied for him to receive more playing time with the team.

"Should take some minutes from Jalen Green. Much better fit with Sengun," a fan commented.

"Great game for Reed. Time to start playing him much more. This is still about the end of next season," commented another fan.

"The kid knows how to play the point,yet he can't get off the bench," a fan said.

"This kid Sheppard is the future… ime is stupid for nothing playing him consistently," said another fan.

Sheppard has played 49 games for the Rockets this season and is averaging 3.9 points on 33.5% shooting from the floor, including 28.4% from beyond the arc. He is also averaging 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

