  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Reed Sheppard Stats Tonight: How did Rockets rookie perform against Anthony Davis-led Mavericks (Feb. 8)

Reed Sheppard Stats Tonight: How did Rockets rookie perform against Anthony Davis-led Mavericks (Feb. 8)

By Orlando Silva
Modified Feb 08, 2025 21:16 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Brooklyn Nets - Source: Imagn
Reed Sheppard Stats Tonight: How did Rockets rookie perform against Anthony Davis-led Mavericks (Feb. 8) (Image credit: Imagn)

Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard arrived at American Airlines Center on Saturday, Feb. 8, to clash with the Dallas Mavericks in Anthony Davis' debut game with the Texan franchise. The Rockets have been one of the best teams in the Western Conference this season and fans hoped to see them spoil AD's debut, as visitors.

The game, however, started with the Mavericks sweeping the Rockets off the court, securing an easy 33-20 win in the first quarter. The second quarter started with Sheppard entering the game to see if he could offer some type of solution to Ime Udoka's team.

He played seven minutes in the second period, scoring three points on 1-from-6 from the field, 0-from-2 from deep and 1-from-1 from the free-throw line. He added three rebounds in his first experience in the game.

also-read-trending Trending

Check out Reed Sheppard's stats below.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Reed Sheppard3 3 0000

Rockets Fan? Check out the latest Houston Rockets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी