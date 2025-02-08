Reed Sheppard Stats Tonight: How did Rockets rookie perform against Anthony Davis-led Mavericks (Feb. 8)

Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard arrived at American Airlines Center on Saturday, Feb. 8, to clash with the Dallas Mavericks in Anthony Davis' debut game with the Texan franchise. The Rockets have been one of the best teams in the Western Conference this season and fans hoped to see them spoil AD's debut, as visitors.

The game, however, started with the Mavericks sweeping the Rockets off the court, securing an easy 33-20 win in the first quarter. The second quarter started with Sheppard entering the game to see if he could offer some type of solution to Ime Udoka's team.

He played seven minutes in the second period, scoring three points on 1-from-6 from the field, 0-from-2 from deep and 1-from-1 from the free-throw line. He added three rebounds in his first experience in the game.

Check out Reed Sheppard's stats below.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Reed Sheppard 3 3 0 0 0 0

