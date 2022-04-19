Reports: Consensus top 10 pick from Memphis declares for NBA draft

Memphis Tigers freshman center Jalen Duren, one of college basketball's most tantalizing NBA prospects, took a step closer to a pro career on Monday.

Duren announced he will be entering the draft on Instagram on Monday in a move that was expected. He has the raw, intriguing upside that could turn into a star. With his shot-blocking ability, Duren could be selected among the top 10 picks.

After entering the season with the attention of NBA scouts, Duren showcased his rare combination of athleticism and overall power. At 6-foot-10, 250 pounds, Duren has the frame and explosiveness to be a serious asset in the NBA.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Memphis' Jalen Duren, a projected top-10 pick, will enter the NBA draft, he told ESPN. Duren says he'll sign with agent Chafie Fields of Wasserman. Story: espn.com/mens-college-b… Memphis' Jalen Duren, a projected top-10 pick, will enter the NBA draft, he told ESPN. Duren says he'll sign with agent Chafie Fields of Wasserman. Story: espn.com/mens-college-b…

Memphis big man Jalen Duren declares for NBA draft

Memphis big man Jalen Duren is heading to the NBA draft

There was plenty of buzz building around Jalen Duren as one of college basketball's top prospects this year.

The talented center was an impressive force on both sides of the ball for Memphis. He's dominant around the basket. With the ability to offer legit rim-protection ability, Duren will be featured on NBA draft boards throughout the upcoming months.

Another factor about Duren that will intrigue NBA organizations is his age. Although Duren was a freshman, he was one of the youngest players in college basketball. He won't turn 19 until November and has plenty of upside in his game. In fact, he was ranked as the No. 1 player in the 2022 college recruiting class before reclassifying and entering college in the fall of 2021.

Duren averaged 12.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 59.7%.

After a slow start, Duren saw his game and confidence blossom. In his last seven games, Duren averaged 12.1 ppg, 10.4 rpg and 1.3 bpg.

Duren, the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, was selected for the All-ACC first team. He was also on the AAC All-Freshman team.

Duren led Memphis to the school's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014. The Tigers were 9-8 on Jan. 20 but went on a 12-1 run before falling to Houston in the second round.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress A force inside the paint on both ends, Duren cemented himself as a top-10 pick with his combination of physical tools, power and explosiveness, while also showing glimpses of skill in terms of court vision and shooting range, giving him plenty of upside to grow into. Highlights: A force inside the paint on both ends, Duren cemented himself as a top-10 pick with his combination of physical tools, power and explosiveness, while also showing glimpses of skill in terms of court vision and shooting range, giving him plenty of upside to grow into. Highlights: https://t.co/kqGFjKOZ1K

He's an absolute force around the paint, especially with rebounding and ability to play through contact.

If his game can continue to develop, especially if he can extend his range, the Memphis product has the tools to turn into an NBA franchise center.

The NBA draft is June 23.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein