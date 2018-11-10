Rookies 2018-19 NBA Season: Points per game Leaders (Early Look)

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 77 // 10 Nov 2018, 17:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Luca Doncic & Trae Young were swapped during the 2018 NBA draft.

The 2018 NBA draft class is being considered one of the best in a long stretch of time. During the yearly draft process, the weakest teams are rewarded with better draft picks and truly, some men in this group house the potential to change the fortunes of an organization.

The following players have made the losing season for the teams that received them, worth the wait and frustration.

Though it might seem a bit too early to start counting totals and averages, it does seem fair to skim through the ones who have taken off in blistering fashion. The opinions and stats might change in the near future but we can always come back to how it all began for these ultra-talented youngsters.

Let's take a look at the top rookies from the 2018 class who have the highest points per game up until the instance this piece is being written.

#5 Jarren Jackson - 12.1 points per game

Jaren Jackson Jr. was the 4th overall draft pick by the Grizzlies.

Jaren was the Big Ten(oldest Division I collegiate athletic conference in the US) Defensive player of the year before he was picked by Memphis in the 2018 draft.

Jaren came off the bench to start the season but made his way into the starting lineup due to injury to JaMychal Green. Ever since then he has been a force on both ends of the floor collectively. He has started 8 out of the 10 games for the Grizz as of now and is slowly cementing his place on the opening lineup.

He's averaging 1.6 blocks(3rd on the rookie list) and 1.1 steals(2nd on the rookie list) per game, apart from scoring in double digits almost every night. He likes to attack the basket and the opposing bigs have usually struggled to guard him when he does so.

Although his defense ascends his age, the former Michigan State center has exhibited impatience at times. He's averaging 3.9 personal fouls a game, which is technically the second worst in the league. He has struggled shooting from the deep but that can be fixed in due course of time as in the meantime, his strong presence on the floor outweighs all his anomalies.

1 / 5 NEXT