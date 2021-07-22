2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Toronto Raptors considering Scottie Barnes with 4th pick 

The Toronto Raptors secured the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and there has been plenty of speculation surrounding which top prospect they plan to draft with their own first pick.

Sources have told @Sam_Vecenie they believe the Raptors are considering Scottie Barnes at No. 4.



The latest 2021 NBA Draft rumors suggest the Toronto Raptors are considering picking Florida State product Scottie Barnes. Multiple mock drafts from various analysts so far have projected the Raptors to go with Jalen Suggs as their pick.

However, according to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, sources believe Barnes could be the Toronto Raptors' preferred option instead. Here's what Vecenie said in his recent report:

"I don’t think this pick (Suggs) is a done deal yet. Sources certainly believe the Raptors are indeed considering Scottie Barnes in addition to the consensus top-four names."

Scottie Barnes averaged 10.3 points, 4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game for Florida State last season. He played a total of 24 games, starting seven of them.

2021 NBA Draft Rumors: How Scottie Barnes can help the Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes is predicted to be a top-five pick if the Toronto Raptors decide to pass him on for Jalen Suggs. Barnes is one of the best defensive players available in this year's draft class, which could be something that might entice the Raptors. He has a lot of work to do with his offensive game, but if worked upon, Barnes will potentially develop into one of the best young two-way players in the league.

Multiple scouting reports have mentioned his efficiency on the defensive end and how ferocious of an on-the-ball defender he can be. He has a 6'9" frame and a 7'3" wingspan, which could prove to be difficult to deal with for opposition wings.

19-year-od Scottie Barnes also has tremendous lateral agility and the potential to guard all positions from 1 through 5. His shooting and scoring are still not as great, but he is a decent passer and averaged 4 assists per game during his college season with Florida State.

Pascal Siakam (shoulder surgery) is expected to miss the start of the 2021-22 NBA campaign, which means the Toronto Raptors will need more depth on the frontcourt. Barnes could be an excellent addition on that front and could also play extended minutes, which could speed up his development coming into the NBA.

