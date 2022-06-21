2022 NBA Draft Rumors: "If I got drafted there, it wouldn’t be the worst option” - Lottery pick open to being drafted by Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are positioned to select fourth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, which takes place on Thursday. One of the most popular prospects connected to that pick has been Purdue Boilermakers sophomore guard Jaden Ivey.

The top three picks of this year's NBA Draft are expected to involve some combination of Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero. That would leave electric guard Jaden Ivey as the consensus best player available in this year's draft. The problem is that the Sacramento Kings have invested in their backcourt already.

Ahead of the NBA Draft, analysts have begun to speculate about the Kings. They are wondering if they will take Ivey, regardless of their backcourt situation. They are also wondering if they will go in another direction.

Ivey spoke to the media earlier today. He said he hasn't been in contact with the Kings. He went on to say that he believes it "wouldn't be the worst option" if he was selected by Sacramento.

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN Jaden Ivey said he hasn’t been in contact with the Kings and hasn’t worked out for them.



Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey, a potential candidate for the Sacramento Kings

Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Many are expecting that the top three of the 2022 NBA Draft will be the aforementioned "Big 3" prospects. If those players go in place, that would mean the draft could theoretically "start" with the Sacramento Kings at fourth overall. The verdict is still out on which way the Kings will lean because they've also been mentioned as a potential trade-back candidate.

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey might not be a positional "need" for the Kings. However, the talented sophomore still possesses some of the highest upside of any player in this class. Ivey stands out on the court with an electrifying combination of athleticism and speed. The dangerous transition threat has drawn plenty of comparisons to Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant for his ability to get down hill and finish above the rim with authority.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles Jaden Ivey on who he worked out for: Only Detroit and Orlando. Jaden Ivey on who he worked out for: Only Detroit and Orlando.

Time will tell if the Sacramento Kings will opt to go the best player available route and select someone with the star upside that Ivey has. For now, it looks as if the Kings will continue to be a mystery around the league. This is because the team has also been heavily connected to Iowa Hawkeyes sophomore forward Keegan Murray.

Ivey went on to post averages of 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this year while shooting 46.0% from the field and 35.8% from three-point range.

