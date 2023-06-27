2023 NBA Free Agency: Damian Lillard wants Blazers to sign Draymond Green and bring back Jerami Grant

Damian Lillard and his future with the Portland Trail Blazers will be one of the most talked about topics of the NBA offseason. Lillard has not demanded a trade out of Portland, while the Blazers are willing to continue building around him.

The latest rumors suggest that Lillard's dream offseason has the Blazers signing Draymond Green and Jerami Grant in free agency. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported:

"So, what would it take to convince Lillard that Portland is still the place to be for the rest of his NBA days? Here's one solution that is known to be a dream scenario from Lillard's vantage point: Re-sign forward Jerami Grant and add four-time All-Star/four-time champion Draymond Green in free agency."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Draymond Green is expected to opt out of his contract with the Golden State Warriors and become a free agent. However, the Warriors' recent acquisition of Chris Paul could mean that Green will be signed to a new contract.

The former Defensive Player of the Year has been a difference-maker for the Warriors during their four championship runs. He will bring a lot to any team that signs him and will certainly improve the Portland Trail Blazers. They need to work out a sign-and-trade with Golden State to make it happen.

Meanwhile, Jerami Grant had a great first season with the Blazers. He averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 63 games. He's an unrestricted free agent but fits Portland and Damian Lillard perfectly. Their partnership just didn't result in a playoff berth.

Also Read: "This shouldn't be happening to healthy 28-year-olds" - Fans erupt in vaccine conspiracy speculations in wake of Oscar Cabrera Adames' untimely death

Damian Lillard unhappy the Blazers didn't trade the No. 3 pick

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers had the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Blazers were linked to trades regarding the selection, but they ended up drafting Scoot Henderson. The 19-year-old guard plays the same position as Damian Lillard, which could present problems for the Blazers.

According to Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian, Lillard was pretty upset that the Blazers didn't trade the third overall pick. Portland reportedly tried to acquire Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans, but both teams were asking a lot in return.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes @BleacherReport. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin are meeting with the team today to discuss the franchise’s direction, league sources tell @NBAonTNT Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin are meeting with the team today to discuss the franchise’s direction, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. https://t.co/mUgEDzEbsw

Despite Lillard's unhappiness with the Blazers' draft day decisions, the relationship between the player and the franchise remains strong. Both sides recently met to discuss their plans for the offseason. Lillard's loyalty needs to be rewarded but can Portland do enough to build a contender around him?

Also Read: "Our schedules match up with the worst people" - Gilbert Arenas on NBA stars meeting the 'worst women' amid Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills drama

Poll : 0 votes