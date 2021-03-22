5 teams in contention for Aaron Gordon | NBA Trade deadline 2021

With the 2021 NBA trade deadline drawing ever closer, it is increasingly likely that the Orlando Magic star Aaron Gordon could leave the franchise for pastures anew.

Even before the ongoing season commenced, Gordon's future in Orlando was in doubt, and the player has been the subject of many NBA Trade Rumors since then. In a recent report by Jared Weiss and Sam Amick of 'The Athletic', it appears Aaron Gordon had requested a trade to the Orlando Magic's President of Basketball Operations in February.

Although the Orlando Magic have been plagued by injuries, which could derail their postseason hopes, Aaron Gordon is having one of his most prolific seasons for the only NBA team he has ever played for. Thus the 25-year old has become one of the most prized assets on the trade market for contending teams.

With all the growing interest and speculation surrounding Aaron Gordon, let's have a look at five teams that could take up the player before the NBA trade deadline.

Five teams that could take up Aaron Gordon | NBA Trade deadline 2021

The Orlando Magic have a decision to make regarding Aaron Gordon. They have the fourth-worst record in the league and may never get a better deal for Aaron Gordon once he enters the final year of his contract next season.

Since it has been known for some time that Aaron Gordon wants to leave the team, the Orlando Magic should look to cut a deal for the player and free up space in the frontcourt with the likes of Chuma Okeke waiting to return.

So, without further ado, let's have a look at five teams that could make a move for Aaron Gordon before the transfer deadline.

#1 Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks

The issues at the Boston Celtics have been well documented, so the franchise is expected to be very busy prior to the NBA trade deadline. With their increasing need to add a third impact player alongside Tatum and Brown, the C's are among the teams liaising with the Orlando Magic for Aaron Gordon.

Aaron Gordon would solve a lot of the issues Boston are currently going through. They need a high-performing wing star who can also defend. Although his per 36 minutes stats are good, Aaron Gordon is likely playing below his ability in a losing team.

For the Celtics, the most obvious way to obtain Aaron Gordon would be to bring him in as part of their $28.5m trade exception rather than giving up the likes of Thompson or other future stars.

That would leave Boston with some tough decisions to make in the summer in terms of how much luxury tax they want to pay next season. Nevertheless, they have to improve if they are to compete with the likes of Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Milwaukee in the playoffs.

#2 Houston Rockets

There is no kinder way of saying that the Houston Rockets are in a rut. Their 20-game losing streak is a franchise record; the Rockets are in desperate need of reinforcements. PJ Tucker just left and Oladipo is, if reports are to be believed, on his way out soon as well.

Victor Oladipo isn't expected to stay in Houston for long.

Houston need extra energy at the offensive end, which Aaron Gordon could provide with his athleticism and two-way ability. There is currently a lot of pressure on John Wall and Victor Oladipo to carry the offense, which wouldn't be the case if the Orlando Magic star arrives.

The Rockets are in a slightly tighter spot than the Celtics, though, for a deal to go through. Close to the tax line, Houston may have to get creative. They may need to call in another franchise to get a deal with Oladipo and future draft picks sorted out to appease the Orlando Magic, who would not be Oladipo's preferred landing spot.

Otherwise, they could offer Eric Gordon, but he is under contract for $18.2m next season and is 32.

#3 Golden State Warriors

Kelly Oubre Jr. could be shopped by the Golden State Warriors in an Aaron Gordon deal.

Another team that has been heavily linked in an NBA trade deadline move for Aaron Gordon is the Golden State Warriors.

Now would it be as simple as Golden State swapping Kelly Oubre Jr., who the franchise is reportedly shopping, for Gordon? No, not entirely, though. Oubre would have to be involved in any deal to match salaries. Eric Paschall could also be included in a trade as well, as the Warriors own a 2021 draft pick.

Aaron Gordon's place in the Warriors side would make a lot of sense. He could be a long-term replacement for the ageing Draymond Green. When Klay Thompson returns next season, Gordon could be one of the most impactful sixth men in the league.

#4 Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are another side bound to compete in the postseason and could make a deal for Aaron Gordon.

He fits coach Malone's style of basketball and has been shooting the ball at a career-high rate of 40.3% from beyond the arc. Denver are on a roll at the moment and may only be looking to add one or two more pieces to help them get to the playoffs.

Intriguing as it may be for the Nuggets fans, a deal for Aaron Gordon could be difficult. If the Magic are willing to accept Gary Harris, Bol Bol and a future pick, Denver could count themselves lucky. However, as is more often the case, Orlando could likely ask for more. That could mean coughing up both their 2021 and 2027 first-round picks.

#5 Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking for additional size in their frontcourt,

The Portland Trailblazers, like the Denver Nuggets, are looking to disrupt the Western Conference's elite this season.

Their battle with the LA Lakers in last season's playoffs proved that they lack size in the frontcourt. So even after obtaining Covington and Jones Jr., they may look to bring in Aaron Gordon for his athleticism and rebounding prowess.

A deal with the Portland Trail Blazers seems the least likely due to a high asking price. The Trail Blazers would have to put together a bunch of veteran salaries or give up Gary Trent Jr., who has been impressive when starting in place of CJ McCollum this season.

The Portland Trailblazers do need consistent scoring beyond McCollum and Lillard, which Aaron Gordon would provide.

