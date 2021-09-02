NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets interested in free agent forward Stanley Johnson

As the Brooklyn Nets look to round out their roster, a number of NBA trade rumors about players they may look to acquire have popped up. The most recent among these rumors is former lottery pick and unrestricted free agent, Stanley Johnson. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. He said:

In other news regarding the Nets, it seems the team could have some interest in former lottery pick Stanley Johnson. He’s been around team members and staff out in Southern California. He’s working out with those guys, HoopsHype has learned.

The Brooklyn Nets currently have 13 guaranteed spots. With a potential trade or buyout situation lining up for De'Andre Jordan, the Nets might have a few more roster spots open up.

The Nets are in a lose-lose situation with DeAndre Jordan contract buyout talks progressing https://t.co/MmVCWxjnuV — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) September 1, 2021

NBA Rumors: How does Stanley Johnson help the Brooklyn Nets lineup?

Stanley Johnson on the double team with Reggie Jackson against Kevin Durant.

Stanley Johnson played 61 games last season with the Toronto Raptors. Coming off the bench, in 16.5 minutes of game time he averaged 4.4 points, 1.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds. He also shot 38.2% from the field, 32.8% from beyond the arc and 80% from the charity stripe.

Looking at the potential acquisition of Stanley Johnson by the Brooklyn Nets, the only sensible reason is that they are filling out roster spots with capable defenders.

When given more minutes, Johnson has shown himself to be a reliable defensive presence. With a 6'11" wingspan at his height, Stanley Johnson is a tough defender. His defensive rating for last season was 111.7, which isn't lockdown potential, but it provides some hope for defense from the bench.

Stanley Johnson could be a good acquisition for Brooklyn. Given their team's buildup of offensive juggernauts such as Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the team lacks solid defense. While it is unlikely that Johnson will see much playing time, there is always room for a defensive-minded player on any championship contender.

Brooklyn Nets interest in Stanley Johnson he had his Career high 4 months ago on the raptors 35 pts 5 assists 6 threes



Coming into The NBA he was a Versatile two-way wing player with considerable upside..Compared to Ron Artest ..Strength Versatile score at all three levels pic.twitter.com/qPHmud8wIb — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) September 1, 2021

Another name that comes up in the discussion to fill a potential roster spot is Isaiah Hartenstein. Hartenstein played the majority of last season with the Denver Nuggets, but was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers where he spotted Jarret Allen's minutes.

Hartenstein averaged 8.3 points and six rebounds while also averaging 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He only played 16 games for the Cavaliers. At only 23 years old, Hartenstein is a legitimate seven-footer and a presence in the paint. There is room for him to develop as a big off the bench for the Brooklyn Nets.

