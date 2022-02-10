NBA Trade Rumors: Indiana Pacers not looking to trade away Buddy Hield

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported Wednesday that the Indiana Pacers are going to stick by their move after acquiring Buddy Hield on Tuesday.

The Indiana Pacers made a splash in the trade market Tuesday, giving away Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb in return for Tyrese Haliburton, Hield and Tristan Thompson. The Sacramento Kings also received a 2023 second-round pick as part of the deal.

Sacramento's parting with Haliburton was unexpected, as he was fitting in well and has age on his side. Hield, although an older player, has been efficient off the bench this season – scoring 20 points or more in 14 games.

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA Small trade note: As of now -- and everything can change in the next 26 hours -- the Indiana Pacers do not plan to trade Buddy Hield despite some interest from other teams, sources tell ESPN. Small trade note: As of now -- and everything can change in the next 26 hours -- the Indiana Pacers do not plan to trade Buddy Hield despite some interest from other teams, sources tell ESPN.

With the trade deadline a day away, there were rumors Indiana might look to flip Hield for a better player. After just acquiring Hield, that move seems like a stretch – but it’s not like it has never happened before.

Lowe’s tweet cleared the air, however, saying:

“As of now – and everything can change in the next 26 hours – the Indiana Pacers do not plan to trade Buddy Hield despite some interest from other teams, sources tell ESPN.”

Learn more » OFFICIAL: We have acquired Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a 2023 second-round pick.Learn more » on.nba.com/3HGsb0s OFFICIAL: We have acquired Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a 2023 second-round pick.Learn more » on.nba.com/3HGsb0s https://t.co/rChcc3BfC7

Hield has played 55 games this season, starting in only six. He made a quick transition, becoming a role player for the Kings and contributing effectively. He has averaged 14.4 points and is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc – something he excels in, with a quick release.

The Pacers (19-37), 13th in the Eastern Conference, are not in a realistic position of making the playoffs, even through the play-in tournament. They have only 26 games left, and if a championship contender comes knocking, Hield could still be exchanged for a young player with potential.

Could the Lakers benefit from Buddy Hield’s services?

The ongoing trade window is the final chance for teams to upgrade their roster and improve their chances in the playoffs. Hield is an experienced player who can knock it down from deep consistently. He has not gained playoff experience in his career but should be able to step up to the challenge.

The LA Lakers were linked to Hield in the offseason before creating a Big Three with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Hield could prove to be a solid 3-point threat off the bench. Two weeks ago, Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers reached out to the Kings, proposing a swap of Talen Horton-Tucker for Hield.

Horton-Tucker has been inconsistent, averaging 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 39 games. As a result, he has often seen limited time in games, owing to better output from other players.

THT is still young and has shown offensive prowess in spurts. He is the only other player the Lakers have retained from last season, apart from James and Davis – and that says something about his potential.

