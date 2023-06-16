"But you lost a genuine friend, lover and girlfriend aka me"- Moriah Mills seemingly cuts all ties with Zion Williamson in epic Twitter barrage

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has already had an eventful offseason. He has not played since January but is already making headlines this offseason.

Williamson has been involved in trade rumors after reports of tense relations between the star and the Pelicans organization. He also has been a trending Twitter topic after a woman, Moriah Mills, who is an adult film star, went on rants alleging Williamson had a sexual relationship with her.

Mills went public with her alleged relationship with the basketball star after Williamson revealed he was expecting a child with another woman. Mills took to Twitter again to say she is ending things with Williamson.

“You betrayed me so I don’t trust you. I’ve had funds before you and will continue to have funds after you. But you lost a genuine friend, lover and girlfriend aka me with this betrayal,” Mills wrote on Twitter.

Did Williamson have a real relationship with Mills?

Mills was not satisfied with just her public breakup. She called Williamson many names, including “coward” and “sex freak”. Mills also posted alleged screenshots of conversations with Williamson.

Mills also tweeted out sexually explicit messages between the two. She posted screenshots of nude photographs of herself that she sent to what is supposedly Williamson’s phone.

Mills also tweeted out explicit details of sexual acts Williamson and herself allegedly engaged in. She does not claim that the acts were non-consensual.

Amongst the ranting tweets about Zion Williamson, Mills also tweeted out adult content of her own and promoted her OnlyFans account. She also posted screenshots of alleged wire transfers of thousands of dollars from Williamson.

Looking back at the whole controversy surrounding Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has not made a public response. There has been no message or statement from his representatives.

The tirades from Mills began when the 22-year-old Williamson was seen on social media at a celebration announcing that he was expecting a child with another woman. His girlfriend and the future mother of his child is relatively unknown. Her social media shows her name as Ahkeema Concreterose.

Mills also issued threats to Concreterose after she posted pictures with Williamson at the gender reveal party. There is no word if Williamson will take any legal action against Mills.

