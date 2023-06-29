Cleveland Cavaliers interested in moving for Miles Bridges

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to target Miles Bridges, as per a report from Chris Fedor. Bridges was last part of the 2021-22 season where he played 80 games. He averaged 20.2 points per game and shot 49% from the floor.

Miles Bridges has officially become a restricted free agent after the Charlotte Hornets extended a $7.9 million qualifying offer to him. Bridges is currently on three-years probation with no jail time after he pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge. The incident concerned his spouse and took place in front of their two children.

Bridges sat out the entire 2022-23 season, and the NBA recognized that as part of his suspension. Bridges still has a 10-game suspension pending from his initial 30-game suspension.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in need of a wing player, and Miles Bridges fits that description. Recently, he was spotted with Cavaliers player Darius Garland.

While the Cleveland Cavaliers could use Bridges, here is what ESPN's Brian Windhorst had to say:

"I don't have a terrific feel for what the Cavs are doing. They've kept their information pretty tight. I have some speculation. There's a couple of outlandish stuff that I'm not going to say right now because I'd get in trouble.

He continued:

"I wish I could tell you more, and I know I shouldn't tease you, but there's one thing out there that I heard...well, just look on social media in this last week and see what you see and start going from there."

Miles Bridges is not an easy signing for any team. Despite his improved three-point shot and his tremendous upside as a former lottery pick, Bridges brings a lot of baggage from these off-court incidents. While he could add value for the Cavaliers on the court, he could also be a costly addition in the locker room and potentially disrupt the existing dynamic.

Miles Bridges' wife doubles down: 'He's not a woman neater'

Miles Bridges with his wife and two kids

Miles Bridges met Mychelle Johnson in 2016 when he was an upcoming basketball star. The details of their relationship are not public, but the couple eventually got married and had two children in 2018 and 2020.

However, about a year ago, Johnson accused Bridges of domestic violence. She was diagnosed with a concussion, a closed fracture of her nasal bone, a contusion of a rib, multiple bruises, and a strained neck muscle. Here is what she had to say, along with the pictures she posted:

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.”

Mychelle Johnson's domestic violence accusation

Upon this accusation, Bridges pleaded no contest and has since served his three-year ongoing probation (no jail time) and suspension by the NBA.

Miles Bridges' wife Mychelle Johnson recently spoke out again, this time in favor of Bridges. She talked about how Bridges deserves another chance and that he is not the "woman beater" that people have come to think of him as.

Here is what Johnson had to say:

"I'm the one who spoke out almost a year ago & sometimes I wish I didn't seeing [sic] the way people treat others & considering I'll always have love for Miles & our kids love him, but it also hurts me to see the constant bashing & tearing down on him. He is a human being just like us all, I make mistakes. You do, we all do.

She continued:

He's not a woman beater. If you asked me to describe him that word would never come to my mind & He's never, never abused our children. We all have our flaws & he's not perfect but overall he's a good person. And no he didn't ask me to say any of this, I chose to. I'm the reason for the bashing & hopefully I can be the reason for an open heart."

It seems that Mychelle Johnson is moving on from the incident and is trying to build a healthy relationship with Bridges. It might be time that the NBA and the fans accept Bridges and give him a second chance as well.

