Damian Lillard Rumors: Teams other than Heat have started to lose interest in trading for 7x All-Star

Damian Lillard's ongoing trade saga has been the story of the offseason so far. With the Portland Trail Blazers' longtime star eager to join the Miami Heat, there have been more than a few questions about how things could play out.

Currently, the Heat and the Trail Blazers seem to be at an impasse, with the Blazers unwilling to accept a trade surrounding Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson. Given that, the Heat would have to loop in a third team if they wanted to make a move for Lillard.

So far, however, that seems easier said than done. During a recent appearance on ESPN, longtime NBA insider Brian Windhorst gave an update on the Damian Lillard trade talks:

“As I look across the league and have conversations with executives and agents, I can't identify another team that is seriously making an offer for Damian Lillard at this point. My belief is that the Heat can't either.”

Given that, the talk has now shifted to Damian Lillard's future with the Blazers, given that there seems to be a possibility of the seven-time All-Star starting the season in Portland.

NBA issues warning memo amid ongoing Damian Lillard trade talk

After reports surfaced that Damian Lillard's agent had been calling teams and informing them that Lillard will only play for the Heat, the NBA stepped in. The league released a memo last week addressing the situation.

A statement released by the NBA, after interviewing Lillard and his agent, indicated that he would in fact play regardless of where he's traded. Despite that, the league issued a warning that there could be disciplinary intervention going forward, if the pair aren't careful.

"We have advised Goodwin and Lillard that any future comments, made privately to teams or publicly, suggesting Lillard will not fully perform the services called for under his player contract in the event of a trade will subject Lillard to discipline by the NBA.

"We also have advised the Players Association that any similar comments by players or their agents will be subject to discipline going forward.”

Based on Brian Windhorst's report, it sounds as though teams around the league aren't too keen to engage in a trade for Lillard.

Given that the Portland Trail Blazers have made it clear they will take their time to find a deal that suits them, this saga could continue into the NBA season.

