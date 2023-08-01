NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard will have to wait as Blazers have not engaged Heat in serious trade talks

It has now been a month since Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard requested a trade out of Portland.

Lillard and his agent have stipulated that he would prefer to be dealt to the Miami Heat over any other team. However, it’s beginning to look increasingly unlikely that Lillard will end up in Miami anytime soon.

According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, Portland hasn’t shown any interest in engaging in serious trade talks with the Heat.

“Per source, Portland has remained disinclined to engage Heat in serious trade discussions on Lillard,” Jackson reported.

“Blazers acting disinterested about dealing him here. One would think Blazers would get serious about this at some point, but they're still not engaging Miami in negotiations.”

After coming off another losing season (33-49, 13th in the Western Conference), Portland appears to be headed toward a rebuild. The team already has numerous high-level prospects in Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons that they can build around post-Lillard.

However, "Dame" is still under contract until the end of 2026, with an enormous $63.2 million player option for the 2026-27 NBA season. So, the Blazers don't have to rush to deal away their star point guard if they don't want to.

Lillard, 33, averaged a career-high 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 4.2 3-pointers per game on 46.3% shooting over 58 games last season.

Miami Heat still motivated to land Damian Lillard

Miami Heat shooting guard Duncan Robinson and Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard

The Miami Heat may not be making any traction on a Damian Lillard trade. However, it appears that the Heat aren’t backing down from trade talks.

During a recent appearance on "NBA Today," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said that Miami remains the most motivated team among potential Lillard trade suitors. However, up until this point, the Heat have been reluctant to give Portland their absolute best offer as they don’t want to bid against themselves.

“Certainly Miami remains the team most motivated, that has enough assets to eventually perhaps outbid the market,” Wojnarowski said.

“The problem is Portland looks at what Miami has, doesn't love it, and keeps hoping something better is going to come along. … Miami's not going to bid against itself and keep upping its offer when it doesn't think Portland necessarily has anything comparable.”

Wojnarowski added that Portland holding out for a better offer from other teams could lead the entire trade saga to continue dragging out.

“That's why it's dragging out and why it may continue to drag out. ... Right now, there's just not been a lot of engagement among teams on a Lillard trade,” he said.

So, all things considered, it’s looking increasingly likely that Lillard could remain in Portland entering the start of the 2023-24 NBA season. This is unless, of course, a team offers the Blazers an offer they can’t refuse.

