Damian Lillard Rumors: Trail Blazers expecting more lucrative trade packages from Miami Heat 

The Damian Lillard trade saga continues to sputter as the trade hasn't moved an inch. With the Portland Trail Blazers being picky with the Miami Heat's proposals, the trade could take a while to happen. According to new reports, the Blazers are seeking more assets from the South Beach team.

There hasn't been any confirmation as to which players and what assets the team has included in the trade package. However, by the looks of things, Portland isn't satisfied and thinks it isn't getting the same value in return.

At the start of the offseason, the Heat started to construct their team to accommodate Lillard. They let go of Max Strus and Gabe Vincent to open up salary cap space once they get the seven-time All-Star. But there hasn't been any movement in regard to the trade.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski gave an update about Lillard's potential trade to the Heat:

"Miami remains a team most motivated that has enough assets to eventually, perhaps, outbid the market. The problem is: Portland looks at what Miami has, doesn’t love it and keeps hoping something better is going to come along. It may or may not."

Portland could decide Damian Lillard's fate before training camp starts

Many are expecting Damian Lillard to be traded this summer to the Heat. However, Adrian Wojnarowski detailed that it could take a while for the trade to happen as team executives are on vacation this summer. According to the NBA insider, Lillard could be traded before training camp starts.

"You get into the dog days of summer," Woj said. "As July turns to August, lots of GMs, team presidents, owners who are involved in these conversations, they're going on vacation. Teams aren't engaged. There are no deadlines looming. And that certainly has slowed up this process. Miami's not gonna bid against itself and keep upping its offer.

"The next real deadline is the start of training camp in late September. That's certainly going to be a moment of truth for the Portland organization. Do they want to bring Lillard back into camp with all of this swirling around? Or do they, at that point, take the best offer they can get out there?"

Team executives could use the offseason as a time to think about what's best for their teams. Some fans might not enjoy it, but it could be a good thing to let the trade talks die down a bit.

