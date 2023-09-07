Damian Lillard rumors: Trail Blazers superstar’s trade chatter gets discouraging update from Adrian Wojnarowski

The Portland Trail Blazers have lied low on engaging with other teams that are interested in trading for Damian Lillard this offseason. Many are counting on the organization to make a trade happen soon, but there's a huge chance that the disgruntled star could still be part of the team as the offseason progresses.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski gave an update on Lillard's situation, which won't sit well with most fans. According to the NBA insider, there's a huge possibility that the All-Star point guard will have to be part of the franchise until the Blazers get what they want in exchange for him.

On "NBA Today," Woj shared the details about what fans should expect in the coming weeks.

"There'll be more conversations with the Blazers and perspective teams over the next few weeks than there were over the last couple months," Wojnarowski said.

"I think you can expect the Blazers to talk with teams again before then. But this is an organization that is fully prepared. I think Damian Lillard is also prepared for the possibility that this training camp may start with him in camp.

"If you're the Blazers, you wait and see what happens in the first 20-25 games of the games of the season to see what direction teams go in. Teams may become interested who aren't interested now. Or teams who are interested may be willing to give more in trades."

It's obvious that Lillard wants to leave the Blazers and is not interested in playing with their new young core. However, given how difficult it is to trade a star in the league right now, he might have to wait a little bit longer until he'll get a chance to play for a different team.

No movement with the Heat-Blazers trade for Damian Lillard

Early in the offseason, fans have already been longing for the Blazers to trade Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat. However, due to Miami's lack of assets, there hasn't been any progress with the trade rumors. Even though Lillard has already pointed out that he wants to be traded to the South Beach team, it's a daunting deal to close.

Zach Lowe gave an update about Dame's situation on his podcast, and there isn't much about it.

"I’ve heard there’s been nothing," Lowe said. "I mean, no meaningful dialogue at all. And more pointedly – I know Brian Windhorst said something about this while I was on break – I just don’t think there’s been another team. If there is, I don’t know about it."

ESPN's Bobby Marks also suggested a way for the trade to happen, which will unlikely happen.

"I think the only way we hear more about Dame is if Dame makes it messy ... And I don’t think Damian Lillard, right now, is willing to make it messy in Portland." Marks said.

There isn't anything that Lillard can do other than to wait. The question is, how long will he wait?

