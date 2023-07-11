Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Trail Blazers are accepting offers from all NBA teams as Heat deals seemingly fail to impress

The Portland Trail Blazers front office is looking forward to getting Damian Lillard traded to the Miami Heat to fulfill the star's wish. However, the trade situation hasn't had any progress. The Blazers front office, which has been patient about trading the star, has started to take offers from other teams.

The Blazers have been patient in trading away Lillard this summer. Shipping out a franchise star isn't always easy and Portland is trying its best to get the best deal in return.

Chris Mannix, a reporter who interviewed the team's general manager, wrote about how the team has started to "encourage" other teams to make offers for Lillard.

"The Blazers have encouraged other teams to make offers." Mannix wrote. "So far there haven’t been any, at least not serious ones. Whether it’s Lillard’s contract (with four years and north of $200 million left on it) or his Miami-or-bust messaging (as delivered by Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin), a market beyond South Florida has not materialized. And the Heat know it."

The team's general manager, Joe Cronin, talked about why they have started to hold out for a bit when it comes to trading Dame.

"I think the teams that have ended up in the most positive situations post-trade have been the ones that have been really diligent in taking their time," Cronin said. "They’ve not been impulsive, or the teams that really kept their urgency under control.

"I think that’s how my approach has been with this and will be with this. We’re going to be patient, we’re going to do what’s best for our team, we’re going to see how this lands. And if this takes months, it takes months."

It's still unclear whether the Blazers will get what they want in return for Lillard as they continue to hold out in giving the star away.

The Blazers might not get the best return package for Damian Lillard

The situation that circles around Damian Lillard hasn't had any type of movement. According to reports, the offers that the Miami Heat have offered the Blazers weren't impressive to the team's front office. Looking at what the Heat has right now, they don't have anyone else to offer other than Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and a few future picks.

With that offer, the trade situation involving Lillard hasn't had any type of movement. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski commented on the All-Star guard's trade market and it looks like the Blazers have no option when it comes to engaging in a trade with Miami.

"Portland doesn’t love what Miami has but it may be the best that they can get," Woj said.

Summer isn't over and there could be a few moves that could help Lillard become part of the Heat next season.

