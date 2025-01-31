De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors: Insider reports real reason behind Kings putting franchise centerpiece on market

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly taking calls for star point guard De'Aaron Fox ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. While many assumed Fox requested a trade, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Sacramento initiated making the one-time All-Star available.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the Kings were "expected to open up talks to potentially deal" Fox, noting that he would have "plenty of suitors." Charania added that Fox "has a target destination in mind ahead of 2026 free agency," fueling speculation about his desire to leave Sacramento.

The news came amid the Kings' (24-23) improved play under interim coach Doug Christie (11-5), catching many off guard.

However, per Fischer, the organization wants to sell high on its franchise player. The reported decision comes after Fox declined a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension over the summer.

"It's the Kings, according to the league sources, who first approached De'Aaron Fox's Klutch Sports representation about putting the All-Star guard on the trade market with immediate effect," Fischer wrote Thursday.

"Sacramento sent word to some interested teams as early as last week that it was open to such overtures. That's the flipped switch in Sactown."

Fischer's report aligns with Fox's Wednesday comments regarding whether he asked out of Sacramento.

"No. You would know if I did," Fox said, per The Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman. "... That's their decision to make. I can't tell them not to listen to offers or I can't tell them to listen to offers."

Making $34.8 million this season, Fox is still on the books for $37.1 million next season. So, the Kings likely won't be in a rush to trade him unless they receive an undeniable offer. Nevertheless, the franchise appears to be doing its due diligence amid another middling campaign.

Kings receiving "dozens of phone calls" for De'Aaron Fox; Spurs are his "preferred destination"

On Wednesday, Shams Charania provided an update on De'Aaron Fox's rapidly developing trade market. According to the league insider, Sacramento "received dozens of phone calls and offers" for the star point guard within "30 hours" of his initial report.

Charania added that the San Antonio Spurs are Fox's "targeted, preferred destination," and the interest is mutual.

The Spurs (20-24) are two and a half games below the Kings in the Western Conference. However, they feature arguably the NBA's brightest young star in 7-foot-3 sophomore center Victor Wembanyama. The 21-year-old is projected to be an ideal long-term running mate for the 27-year-old Fox, who appears to be entering his prime.

However, given Charania's reporting, San Antonio will likely face extensive competition attempting to acquire Fox's services.

Through 44 outings, Fox is averaging 25.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.0 3-pointers per game, shooting 46.8%.

