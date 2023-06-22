Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was reportedly on his way to the LA Clippers as part of a three-team trade involving the Washington Wizards. That trade fell through, and now Brogdon will seemingly stay in Boston.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN said that Brogdon’s injury history caused the deal to fall through. He said Brogdon’s injuries are so severe that the Celtics will not be able to move him in the short term.

Brogdon played limited minutes and missed a game during the Eastern Conference finals with an elbow injury this season. The Celtics were eliminated by the Miami Heat in seven games in the series.

Brogdon won Sixth Man of the Year in 2022-23 and played well in his first season in Boston. He averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in 67 games, all off the bench. He missed 15 games with injuries. He sat out with lower back and Achilles tendon soreness on multiple occasions.

Borgdon has played less than 60 games in four of his seven NBA seasons. He is currently dealing with a partial tear of an elbow tendon and is considering offseason surgery.

He only played 36 games for the Indiana Pacers in 2021-22. He sat out multiple times due to Achilles and hamstring injuries. He has never played a full 82-game season.

What was the proposed Brogdon trade?

Brogdon was almost sent to LA in a three-team deal. The Clippers would have received Brogdon. The Celtics would have gotten Kristaps Porzingis. The Wizards would have gotten role players including Danilo Gallinari, Marcus Morris and Amir Coffey. Washington would have also gotten the 30th pick in the 2023 draft.

Brogdon would have fit in the Clippers' deep and talented offense. However, LA has enough injury issues to deal with on its own. Its two stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, constantly miss time due to injury. They were both absent for most of the playoff games in the Clippers' first-round series against the Suns.

Boston instead executed a three-team trade with the Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies. The Celtics received Porzingis and two first-round picks.

Marcus Smart was sent to Memphis. Tyus Jones was sent to the Wizards. Washington also received Gallinari, Mike Muscala and the 35th pick in Thursday's draft.

