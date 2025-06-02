  • home icon
  • Does Chet Holmgren really have a new cornrows hairstyle ahead of NBA Finals? Viral rumors debunked

Does Chet Holmgren really have a new cornrows hairstyle ahead of NBA Finals? Viral rumors debunked

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Jun 02, 2025 11:26 GMT
May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

On Saturday, a photo of OKC Thunder center Chet Holmgren sporting cornrows went viral ahead of the NBA Finals, sparking a frenzy online. The image led many to question whether the hairstyle was real or digitally altered. Based on the available evidence circulating online, here's what we know so far.

The picture of Chet Holmgren sporting the Cornrows was first shared by the NBA parody account NBA Centel on X (formerly Twitter). The image was captioned with a four-word caption, which read:

"Chet Holmgren’s new look 💈"
This post quickly spread online as NBA channels re-shared the image with a similar caption. NBA media website Hoops Alert was seen sharing the image on Instagram before another sports account, Full Court, posted the picture on Facebook. The rapid resharing of the image created a viral frenzy online.

However, with NBA Centel being the source of the image, the credibility of the post needed to be questioned and it was. A fan was spotted questioning Grok, X's (formerly Twitter) inbuilt AI, whether the picture was real.

"@grok is this real," he queried.

The self-proclaimed "smartest AI" quickly debunked the picture, explaining the lack of proof of Holmgren's new hairdo.

"The image of Chet Holmgren with cornrows posted by @TheNBACentel appears real but lacks verification from credible sources like Holmgren’s official accounts or the Oklahoma City Thunder. @TheNBACentel’s history of satirical posts raises doubts about its authenticity," the response read.
Furthermore, the length and the thickness of the cornrows in the photo do not match Holmgren's known hairstyle. The center was recently seen speaking to the media on May 31, sporting his usual short haircut. It would be physically impossible for him to grow out his hair in two days, let alone style it into shoulder-length cornrows.

With that said, the post did reference Holmgren's love for black culture, as he has previously donned a durag and expressed his love for ox-tails.

Chet Holmgren expresses his views on his team's playoff performance so far, as the Thunder await the Pacers' test

Thunder star Chet Holmgren made an appearance in front of the media on Saturday, as he discussed his team's preparation for the NBA Finals. The center was asked about various subjects, including his team's playoff performance so far.

"Chet, each of these three series has tested you and challenged you in different ways ... what do you feel like you guys have got most out of the 16 games you played?" a reporter questioned. (From 00:00 onwards)

Holmgren expressed his views on the matter, claiming every game offered them a "different challenge."

"I feel like every single game gave us a different challenge, a different look, and a different thing to learn from ... we did a good job adjusting and continue to play our stuff," he replied.
The Thunder beat the Timberwolves in five games and received additional days to rest as the Pacers and Knicks battled for supremacy in the East. They will now welcome the former to the Paycom Center on Thursday for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

